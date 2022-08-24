Truke Buds Pro with up to 48h total playtime launched at an introductory price of Rs 1699

Truke has launched its Buds Pro ANC earbuds in India at Rs 1999. The earbuds will be available on both Amazon and Flipkart from tomorrow, i.e 25th August onwards with a special launch day price of Rs 1699.

Truke Buds Pro Features

The earbuds come with a Hybrid-Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) with up to 30db noise cancellation along with Quad-MIC ENC which suppresses 90% background noise for clear calls. They also offer a highly-Cinematic Music Experience with 12.4mm real Titanium Speaker drivers.

Further, the earbuds also feature a Dedicated Gaming Mode with Ultra Low Latency up to 50ms. Earbuds can also be seamlessly decked with Instant Paring Technology providing Faster Connection and Greater Stability with Bluetooth 5.2.

Moreover, the earbuds promise a guaranteed Playtime of up to 48hours with a digital battery indicator on the case and 10 hours of Playtime on a single charge. USB-C Fast charge provides 2 hours of playtime with just 10 mins of charging for the users who are always on a go.

Additionally, the earbuds are supported by 1 year of warranty and customers will be able to access the strong network of 200+ active service centers and enjoy a premium after-sales experience.

Last month, Truke launched BTG Alpha gaming TWS. The gaming TWS has a 40ms low latency for gaming mode. It also Features Instant Paring Technology with Open-to-Pair Technology that makes for Greater stability and a Faster Connection with the latest Bluetooth 5.3 technology. The bluetooth has a range of 10 meters.

The TWS is also packed with a Dual Mic Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) that eliminates echo, wind, and noise. The ENC allows gamers to enjoy the highest sound quality without any interruption or blockage. Also, the BTG Alpha provides Playtime of up to 48 hours with Case and 10 hours of Playtime on single charge.