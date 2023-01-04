Truke BTG X1 TWS earbuds launched in India, LG unveils Gram Ultraslim, Gram Style at CES 2023

Truke has debuted its latest set of TWS earbuds in India, called the BTG X1. The buds connect to devices via Bluetooth 5.3 and house 12mm titanium drivers with support for SBC and ACC audio codecs. Separately, LG has debuted new laptops at CES 2023 including Gram Ultraslim, Gram Style and more.

Truke BTG X1 TWS Price, Specs

The Truke BTG X1 wireless earbuds are priced at Rs 1,499 in India but can be availed for Rs 999 for a limited time. It can be purchased from either Flipkart or Amazon India.

The Truke BTG X1 earbuds feature Apple Airpods-like design with stems. The charging case is in a pebble shape and is surrounded by 20 RGB LED lights. The buds connect to devices via Bluetooth 5.3. They pack 12mm titanium drivers and support SBC and ACC audio codecs.

The earbuds support touch controls and ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) for calls. It offers a 40ms low latency mode for gaming. The buds can last up to 10 hours on a full charge. Together with the charging case, the product provides a battery life of up to 48 hours.

CES 2023: LG Laptops

LG Gram Ultraslim and LG Gram Style laptops have been unveiled on Tuesday at CES 2023. The company has also debuted the new LG Gram 2-in-1, and LG Gram 14, 15, 16, and 17 models.

LG Gram Ultraslim specifications

The LG Gram Ultraslim sports a 15.6-inch full-HD (1,920×1,080 pixels) OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate, 400 nits of brightness, and Anti-glare Low Reflection (AGLR) coating. The laptop features integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics. It is powered by 13th Gen Intel Core processors, along with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of NVMe SSD storage. The machine packs a 60Wh battery and has a full-HD IR camera with dual 2W speakers. This LG laptop gets two Thunderbolt 4 ports and a USB Type-C port.

LG Gram 16 2-in-1, LG Gram 14 2-in-1 specifications

The company also unveiled two convertible Gram 2-in-1 models. The new LG Gram 16 2-in-1gets sports a 16-inch WQXGA (2,560×1,600 pixels) touch IPS display while the LG Gram 14 2-in-1 sports a 14-inch WUXGA (1,920×1,200 pixels) touch IPS display. Both these screens offer a 60Hz refresh rate, 350 nits of brightness and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. These convertible laptops also come with the LG Stylus Pen and a USB Type-C to HDMI adapter. They have the same internals as the LG Gram Ultraslim laptop.

Read More: CES 2023: Asus, Alienware, Acer announce new gaming laptops, AIO desktops, refreshed laptops and more

LG Gram Style 16, LG Gram Style 14 specifications

The LG Gram Style 16 features a 16-inch WQXGA+ (3,200×2,000 pixels) OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. On other hand, the LG Gram Style 14 features a WQXGA+ (2,880×1,800 pixels) OLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. These screens have 400 nits of peak brightness. The 16-inch model is backed by an 80Wh battery, whereas the 14-inch variant packs a 72Wh battery. These laptops also draw power from 13th Gen Intel Core processors, paired with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of NVMe SSD storage.

LG Gram 14, Gram 15, Gram 16, Gram 17 specifications

The company has also refreshed its base LG Gram 14, Gram 15, Gram 16, and Gram 17 models as well. The latest 17-inch and 16-inch models get a WQXGA (2,560×1,600 pixels) IPS display with up to 144Hz of variable refresh rates and up to 400 nits of peak brightness.

These models are equipped with a dedicated Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 4GB laptop GPU. The 16-inch variant features a full-HD (1,920×1,080 pixels) IPS display. The LG Gram 14 gets a 14-inch WUXGA (1,920×1,200 pixels) IPS screen. All these laptops have 13th Gen Intel Core processors, along with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of NVMe SSD storage.