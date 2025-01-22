Truecaller Rolls Out Support for Real-Time Caller ID and Spam Blocking on iPhone

Truecaller is now rolling out support for real-time caller ID and spam blocking on iPhone. The new update from Truecaller delivers spam and scam blocking abilities to iPhone users everywhere. It now has the ability to identify all types of calls making it at par with its Android counterpart.

Support for real-time caller ID and spam blocking on iPhone is made possible by Apple’s Live Caller ID Lookup framework, developed especially for apps like Truecaller to provide live caller ID in a privacy-preserving way. This API uses homomorphic Encryption and Truecaller is the first in the world to deploy this at scale for Caller ID, says the company.

Further, this update can leverage Truecaller’s latest AI capabilities and global database to identify as many calls as possible. It can ensure that no call goes unidentified on iOS as long as Truecaller has any information about it.

In addition, the latest update includes something that Truecaller iOS users have been requesting for a long time: automatic blocking of spam calls. Other improvements include the ability to search for previously identified calls, going as far back as 2,000 previous numbers in the Recents list in the Phone app.

Finally, Truecaller on iPhone now includes the ability to subscribe for a Premium Family plan. With Family Plan, you can share all Truecaller Premium benefits with up to four additional people at a low monthly or annual price.

How to enable Truecaller on iOS 18.2?

Make sure you are on Truecaller for iPhone version 14.0 or later. Then follow the steps below:

Open iPhone Settings > Apps > Phone > Call Blocking & Identification.

Here, enable all Truecaller switches and open the Truecaller App again.

All the new features will be made available for Truecaller Premium users. Free users on iOS will continue to enjoy ad-supported number search and caller ID of Verified Businesses.

Auto blocking of spam is available globally & the new Caller ID will be rolled out starting today. It will be available to all users across the world within the coming days.