Delhivery is Adopting Truecaller Verified Business Caller ID

Delhivery, which serves over 33,000+ businesses ranging from top brands such as Nykaa and Flipkart to Micro SMEs, has adopted the Truecaller Verified Business Caller ID solution to address the everyday challenges of missed and rejected calls due to a lack of trust and context. This strategic move ensures Delhivery can provide its users with a trusted, seamless, and secure communication experience.

Delhivery adopting Truecaller Verified Business Caller ID is a big deal for consumers, where Truecaller users will now be easily able to identify whether they are getting a genuine call from Delhivery or a spammer is trying to contact them. Truecaller Verified Business Caller ID enhances brand elements like company name, logo, category name, and verification tick to help customers identify the call.

“This builds trust and assures confidence while communicating with Delhivery. This is especially crucial given Delhivery’s role in logistics for major brands, where each interaction needs to be transparent for the customer”, said the company in a press release.

Delhivery leverages Truecaller’s Call Reason capability as well, which adds more context to their calls by displaying the purpose of the call beforehand by using Truecaller’s dynamic APIs to personalize call reasons for each delivery request. This customization is essential for Delhivery, given its role as the logistics partner for multiple major brands, ensuring that each communication is personalized and transparent to the end customer.

The Verified Business Caller ID solution enhances business call efficiency and significantly reduces phone call-related frauds and scams, promoting customer safety in business communications.

