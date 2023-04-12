Truecaller Brings Siri-Powered Live Caller ID Experience to iPhone for the First Time

Truecaller has announced a major update to its app on iPhone. One of the biggest highlights of this update is the introduction of Truecaller’s Live Caller ID experience on iPhone.

To provide the new Live Caller ID experience on iPhone, Truecaller has integrated it with Apple’s virtual assistant, Siri. This latest feature allows iPhone users to activate Truecaller with their voice, simply by saying, “Hey Siri, Search Truecaller,” whenever they receive an incoming call from an unknown number. Truecaller will then quickly capture the number and provide more information about the caller on top of the calling screen. However, this feature is exclusively available to premium subscribers of Truecaller using devices with iOS 16 and newer.

Additionally, the update also provides 2x better spam detection, enhanced spam detection capabilities, and the ability to view and add comments on spam-marked numbers.

Truecaller has also revamped its SMS filtering feature, automatically categorising incoming SMS messages into Finance, Orders, Reminders, Coupons, Offers, and Junk.

According to Rishit Jhunjhunwala, Managing Director, India at Truecaller, the team applied a lot of creativity to build this Siri-powered Live Caller ID experience. He added that Truecaller is witnessing strong adoption on iPhones and will continue innovating on the iOS platform.

Truecaller’s recent update provides added convenience to iPhone users as they no longer need to search for numbers or copy-paste them into the widget manually. The Live Caller ID with Siri feature enables the entire Truecaller database to be searched, ensuring the same level of information quality as Truecaller on Android. The update is live for iOS 16 and newer devices in India, South Africa, and Nigeria, and will soon be available in other countries.