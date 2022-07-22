Toshiba launches range of 4K AI and QLED Google TV in India

Toshiba has today announced the launch of 4K UHD Google TV series – M550 and C350 series in India. The M550 and C350 series will be available on Flipkart and Amazon starting 22nd of July 2022.

Toshiba M550 and C350 series Price

C350 series will be available in 43” & 55” sizes with Amazon range starting from Rs 29,990 with limited period introductory launch offer 2 years additional warranty from 23rd July onwards.

M550 series will be available in 55” & 65” sizes with Flipkart range starting from Rs 54,990 and 50C350 priced at Rs 34,990 from 22nd July onwards.”

Features

The M550 flagship series is packed with features like Google TV, Quantum dot, Full Array Local Dimming, 2.1 Bazooka Woofer, Far Field Voice Control, Regza Engine 4K Pro AI Picture optimizer, Dolby Vision HDR and Game Mode.

The series comes with built In 2.1 channel with Bazooka Woofer. Further, it comes equipped with a dedicated 20 watts “Powerful Built in Woofer” at the back side and the 10 watts left and right channel speakers generates a 40W powerful sound.

The C350 4K Google TV series comes with smart features like Google TV, Regza Engine, Dolby Vision Atmos, Game Mode and bezel-less design.

Both the new series come with the latest Google operating system, Google TV OS curates’ contents based upon your viewing habits, one watch list and add content on the watchlist on the fly via mobile, full support for Chrome-cast built-in and support for Apple Home Kit and Apple Air Play. This TV is also equipped with Game mode with Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR).

The M550 also comes equipped with Far Field Voice Control that enables users to control the TV just with their voice, change volume and watch their favourite content.