Top upcoming Samsung smartphones

Samsung is one of the biggest smartphone manufacturers in the world and the company seemingly has a lot of smartphones in the pipeline that should be arriving throughout the next year. This includes Samsung’ flagships such as the upcoming Galaxy S22 series, its mid-rangers such as the M series and its budget devices like the A series. So on the basis of speculations and leaks, here are the top upcoming devices from Samsung:

Samsung Galaxy S22 series

The Galaxy S22 series from Samsung is expected to include a total of 3 devices including the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. While we don’t have many leaks for the Galaxy S22 and S22+ models, the S22 Ultra has leaked extensively, be it specs, photos or hands-on videos.

Amongst the series, the S22 Ultra is also rumoured to be the true successor to the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra with a Note-like form factor and, most importantly, an S-Pen Slot. The S22 series will pack the latest hardware, including Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and from Exynos. Further, the S22 Ultra will have a new camera setup, and in India, the device is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC instead of the usual Exynos powered variant.

The S22 Ultra is supposed to feature a 6.8-inch LTPO Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a 120Hz variable refresh rate. The base model, on the other hand, should be sporting a 6.1-inch display.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

While the Galaxy S21 FE launch may have been cancelled in the past, the devices seems to have revived and the launch now seems imminent. It is being reported that the Galaxy S21 FE will launch in January of 2022. It should be powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

In terms of design, the Galaxy S21 FE will have a flat display and there will be a centre-positioned punch-hole cutout to house the 32-megapixel front selfie camera. The Galaxy S21 FE will reportedly have a 6.4-inches AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint reader. The display will have a 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution. The front panel of the device will be protected with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus glass.

Samsung Galaxy A33

There have been multiple rumours regarding the Galaxy A33 where it is supposed to be the first A-series smartphones in 2022 from Samsung to offer IP67 water resistance. Per rumours, Samsung Galaxy A33 could be a 5G smartphone. It could sport a 6.4-inch Infinity-U hole-punch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display. The power button and the volume rocker are seen on the left spine of the phone. The device could have a quad rear camera setup at the back.

Samsung Galaxy A13 4G

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy A13 4G is rumoured to be a budget smartphone that should be coming with an Exynos chipset. A recent Geekbench listing for the smartphone purportedly shows the 4G variant’s possible processor, RAM capacity, and operating system. The device with model number SM-A135F is listed to be powered by the Exynos 850 SoC. It could have 3GB of RAM, with other possible variants as well.

Samsung Galaxy A53

Another A series smartphone that is supposed to launch sometime during next year is the Galaxy A53. A recent Geekbench listing shows that the smartphone will have the model number SM-A536U and could sport an Exynos processor under the hood instead of a Snapdragon SoC.

Previous leaks suggest that the Samsung Galaxy A53 will launch with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display, with a 120Hz refresh rate along with a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup. The smartphone is expected to come with 5G support and as it is an AMOLED panel, it could come with an in-display fingerprint scanner as well. The smartphone could be backed with a large 5,000mAh battery, and a recent report further mentions that the production for the smartphone has already started.

This was our list of top Samsung devices that are upcoming in the next year. Apart from these, the brand is expected to bring a new generation of foldables with even better technology along with other mid-range and budget-oriented devices.