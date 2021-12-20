Best upcoming smartphones in 2022

In the last few months, the smartphone industry has shown growth signs after the covid wave. We are witnessing the launch of some incredible devices from brands such as Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo and more. Samsung introduced the third generation of its foldables in 2021 while Xiaomi launched a smartphone with a secondary display at the rear, next to the camera. The unique designs have intrigued us about what the brands are working on for next year. So here’s a list of smartphones to look forward to in 2022:

Xiaomi 12 Series

Xiaomi is all set to unveil its Xiaomi 12 series soon. While it may launch the smartphones this year, it will be considered a 2022 launch as the smartphone should be arriving with the latest top notch specs and a processor that will primarily power the flagships of 2022.

Picture Credit: OnLeaks

The renders that have been leaked for the smartphone show that it will sport a 6.2-inch curved display with an FHD+ resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. There should be an in-display fingerprint scanner for security. Furthermore, it has been confirmed to pack the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The smartphone is expected to come with a 50-megapixel primary rear camera, ultra-wide and telephoto sensors.

Samsung Galaxy S22 series

With Samsung upping its game every year with the Galaxy S series, fans have been excited about what the brand offers with next year’s Galaxy S22 series. The brand is expected to unveil the series in February. Amongst the series, the S22 Ultra is also rumoured to be the true successor to the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra with a Note-like form factor and, most importantly, an S-Pen Slot.

The S22 series will pack the latest hardware, including Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and from Exynos. Further, the S22 Ultra will have a new camera setup, and in India, the device is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC instead of the usual Exynos powered variant.

iPhone 14 series

Apple’s iPhones from the last few years have had a similar design and next year with the iPhone 14 series, the brand is expected to revamp how the iPhones look. Leaked renders for the smartphone show that Apple will drop the notch on the front in replacement for a punch-hole design.

The new design seems to be inspired by the iPhone 4, as each volume button is now circular. The power button resides on the right. Talking about the rear, the cameras at the top left remain, which have now been pushed into the frame, meaning there’s no camera bump. At the bottom, you get the speakers and a lightning port, which means Apple is not going port-less anytime soon. These leaks are still very early to believe, and a lot might change before the device goes into mass production.

OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus is gearing up to launch its OnePlus 10 Pro as a flagship. The design for this device has also been leaked. The renders show that OnePlus will once again refresh the design of its flagship smartphone. As for specifications, the OnePlus 10 Pro is tipped to come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and a 6.7-inch (1,440 x 3,216 pixels) LTPO Fluid 2 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The device is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for Warp Charge technology for fast charging. It can be expected to come with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It could come running the Android 12-based OxygenOS custom interface that has now been merged with Oppo’s ColorOS. The phone is expected to launch in Q1 of 2022.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

The successor to the Galaxy S20 FE that came with a Snapdragon 865 SoC could launch next month. The launch for the S21 FE has been cancelled and revived multiple times in the past as per leaks but now, the launch has reportedly been finalised. It should be powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

In terms of design, the Galaxy S21 FE will have a flat display and there will be a center-positioned punch-hole cutout to house the 32 megapixel front selfie camera. The Galaxy S21 FE will reportedly have a 6.4-inches AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint reader. The display will have a 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution. The front panel of the device will be protected with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus glass.

iQOO 9 series

While iQOO is fairly a new company compared to the competitors, the company has gathered a lot of attention in India due to its value for money smartphones. The company launched the iQOO 7 series in India but didn’t bring iQOO 8 series. However, the brand is rumoured to bring the iQOO 9 series to India including the vanilla and the Pro model.

The device is expected to debut in China next month and will be powered by the newly unveiled Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The company has already confirmed that it is working on a smartphone which will be featuring the new SoC.

The series could include the iQOO 9 and the 9 Pro, considering the iQOO 7 and 8 series had two models. The iQOO 9 is also expected to have a display panel which will offer 120Hz refresh rate. This should be an AMOLED panel that will also have an under-display fingerprint sensor. Further, the smartphone will have support for 120W fast charging. The iQOO 9 series will also come with an enhanced heat dissipation system and micro-gimbal PTZ. Furthermore, the iQOO 9 will be having a second-generation independent display chip.

Apart from the ones mentioned above, many other mid-range and flagship smartphones will be making their way to the market in 2022 from most of the brands mentioned in the list. 2022 should be an exciting year for the fans as both design and performance of smartphones are taking big leaps forward.