Top Deals at Apple Stores in India: Buy iPhone 15/15 Plus and Get Free Beats Solo Buds

Apple has unveiled details of Diwali offers available on Apple online and at Apple stores in BKC (Mumbai) and Saket (Delhi). The top deals at Apple Stores in India, as a part of Diwali offers include free Beats Solo Buds worth Rs 6,900 when you purchase an iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Plus from the mentioned stores.

Buyers who get an iPhone 15 and 15 Plus from the Apple Stores get Beats Solo Buds Festive Special Edition for free. The packaging of this Festive Special Edition is designed by renowned designer Aaquib Wani, who incorporated traditional elements and colours to honour themes of abundance, beauty and spirituality, as per the company.

Beats Solo Buds deliver up to 18 hours of battery life, seamless one-touch pairing with iOS, packed into the smallest case Beats has ever made. In addition to the Festive edition, Beats Solo Buds are also available in four premium colours: Matte Black, Storm Gray, Arctic Purple and Transparent Red. The festive edition of the buds is orange.

The offer is valid only until October 4 and while supplies last, which means you only have until Friday to avail yourself of it. It will be given on a first-come-first-served basis. The iPhone 15 is available on the Apple Store starting at Rs 69,900, while the 15 Plus starts at Rs 79,900.

If price is the only parameter you are considering when purchasing the iPhone, then we think you should consider buying it from Flipkart. On Flipkart, the iPhone 15 sells for Rs 57,999 while the 15 Plus sells for Rs 66,999. In other words, if you purchase the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus from Flipkart and then purchase the Beats Solo Buds separately for Rs 6,900, the iPhone 15 with Beats Solo Buds would cost you Rs 64,899 which is still less than Apple Store’s own offer. In case of iPhone 15 Plus, it would cost you Rs 73,899 when purchasing it via Flipkart and then buying the Beats Solo Buds separately from Apple.

However, in the Apple Store’s case, you get a few more additional options while buying the iPhone, such as free engraving and a slightly better trade-in value for your older phone than Flipkart’s exchange offer. If these parameters aren’t of interest to you, you can consider purchasing the iPhone 15 from Flipkart instead.

Aside from that, some of the other top deals at Apple Stores in India include up to Rs 10,000 instant cashback with eligible bank cards, plus No-Cost EMI up to 12 months. This offer is available for:

Beats (Studio Pro, Solo 4, Studio Buds+)

iPhones (16 Pro and Pro Max / 16 and 16 Plus / 14 and 14 Plus / SE)

Mac (MBA M2 / MBA M3 / MBP / iMac / Mini / Mac Studio)

iPad (10th Gen / Mini / Air / Pro)

Watch (Ultra 2 / Series 10 / SE 2)

Accessories

AirPods 4 and AirPods 4 with Active noise cancellation

AirPods Pro 2nd Gen

AirPods Max

HomePod (Excludes HomePod mini)

This particular limited-period festive offer is available until December 31, 2024.