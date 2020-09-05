Indian Start-ups in Grocery Space who could make it big

Amidst the pandemic, many households depend on e-grocery shopping for their monthly rations. While the big players in this space are doing well, some of the start-ups have also emerged to be great options for buying groceries during the pandemic. These start-ups have a variety of products available on their websites.

Every household in India has to buy groceries on a monthly basis and amidst this coronavirus pandemic, everyone is dependent on e-grocery shopping. While the bigger companies like Swiggy, Grofers, BigBasket are doing well in the grocery space, some of the Indian start-ups have also emerged to be one of the best providers for contact-less delivery of groceries in the country. Here are Indian start-ups in the grocery space who could make it big.

Gobbly





The Indian start-up which began less than a year ago has already raised a seed funding of $500,000 from sauce.vc earlier in July. The startup is co-founded by Ankur Agrawal and Amit Ahuja. Recently, the startup also started installing vending machine styled fridges in societies so that the residents of those societies can walk up to the fridge, scan a QR Code, and buy the groceries as per their requirements. The co-founders also aim to open 40-50 automated retail stores in Delhi NCR by December 2020. The online store provides you with fresh veggies, fruits and dairy products. You can order through Gobbly with the help of their app available on both Android and iOS. You can also visit their site for more contact information.

Aaram Shop

With its headquarters present in Delhi, AaramShop is another emerging startup in the grocery space. The market size of the startup is considerably huge and is estimated to be over $300 billion. AaramShop is founded by an entrepreneur named Vijay Singh. It is an excellent option amongst the new e-grocery websites as its also known for its fast delivery. Their website through which you can order, has over 74,000 products which include water & beverages, chocolates & sweets, breakfast items & cereals, biscuits & cookies, and dairy & bakery products. Products are available for order through their own website.

Grocery Factory

Grocery Factory (GF) is a Bengaluru-based startup that delivers homecare products straight to the consumers from manufacturers which cuts down the supply chain costs. The startup was founded back in 2015 by Arjun Shetty and Karthik Shetty. During the pandemic, Grocery Factory has partnered with over 1 lakh non-kirana stores. It plans to expand its operations in Chennai and Hyderabad in next 12-18 months. Grocery Factory has a variety of products for sale from spices to dry fruits and vegetables. You can order their products through their website.

Mera Kisan

Mera Kisan was founded back in 2016. Backed by the Mahindra Group, the startup buys fruits and vegetables straight from the farmer and sells those to the customers. This way, the startup is also supporting the farmers by directly paying them through online means. The startup is working with around 7000 farmers and is growing very fast. The company is currently selling more than 130 products. Back in March, cricketer Ajinkya Rahane also invested in the company and became its brand ambassador. You can have a look at their products on their website and can also use their app for ordering.

Eemli

Eemli is also an Indian startup company commits to offer good quality products at affordable prices. Currently, the company offers its services only in Mumbai. It also has non-vegetarian products available on its website. The company is known for maintaining its hygienic standards while providing quality products. You can contact them and order products through their own website.