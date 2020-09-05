Advertisement

Indian Start-ups in Grocery Space who could make it big

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : September 05, 2020 9:47 am

Latest News

Amidst the pandemic, many households depend on e-grocery shopping for their monthly rations. While the big players in this space are doing well, some of the start-ups have also emerged to be great options for buying groceries during the pandemic. These start-ups have a variety of products available on their websites.

Every household in India has to buy groceries on a monthly basis and amidst this coronavirus pandemic, everyone is dependent on e-grocery shopping. While the bigger companies like Swiggy, Grofers, BigBasket are doing well in the grocery space, some of the Indian start-ups have also emerged to be one of the best providers for contact-less delivery of groceries in the country. Here are Indian start-ups in the grocery space who could make it big.

 

 Groceries

 

Gobbly 


Gobbly

The Indian start-up which began less than a year ago has already raised a seed funding of $500,000 from sauce.vc earlier in July. The startup is co-founded by Ankur Agrawal and Amit Ahuja. Recently, the startup also started installing vending machine styled fridges in societies so that the residents of those societies can walk up to the fridge, scan a QR Code, and buy the groceries as per their requirements. The co-founders also aim to open 40-50 automated retail stores in Delhi NCR by December 2020. The online store provides you with fresh veggies, fruits and dairy products. You can order through Gobbly with the help of their app available on both Android and iOS. You can also visit their site for more contact information.

 

Aaram Shop 

 

Aaram Shop

 

With its headquarters present in Delhi, AaramShop is another emerging startup in the grocery space. The market size of the startup is considerably huge and is estimated to be over $300 billion. AaramShop is founded by an entrepreneur named Vijay Singh. It is an excellent option amongst the new e-grocery websites as its also known for its fast delivery. Their website through which you can order, has over 74,000 products which include water & beverages, chocolates & sweets, breakfast items & cereals, biscuits & cookies, and dairy & bakery products. Products are available for order through their own website.

 

Grocery Factory  

 

GF

 

Grocery Factory (GF) is a Bengaluru-based startup that delivers homecare products straight to the consumers from manufacturers which cuts down the supply chain costs. The startup was founded back in 2015 by Arjun Shetty and Karthik Shetty. During the pandemic, Grocery Factory has partnered with over 1 lakh non-kirana stores. It plans to expand its operations in Chennai and Hyderabad in next 12-18 months. Grocery Factory has a variety of products for sale from spices to dry fruits and vegetables. You can order their products through their website.

 

Mera Kisan 

 

Mera Kisan

Mera Kisan was founded back in 2016. Backed by the Mahindra Group, the startup buys fruits and vegetables straight from the farmer and sells those to the customers. This way, the startup is also supporting the farmers by directly paying them through online means. The startup is working with around 7000 farmers and is growing very fast. The company is currently selling more than 130 products. Back in March, cricketer Ajinkya Rahane also invested in the company and became its brand ambassador. You can have a look at their products on their website and can also use their app for ordering.

 

Eemli 

 

Eemli

 

Eemli is also an Indian startup company commits to offer good quality products at affordable prices. Currently, the company offers its services only in Mumbai. It also has non-vegetarian products available on its website. The company is known for maintaining its hygienic standards while providing quality products. You can contact them and order products through their own website.

Snapdragon 732G Vs. Snapdragon 730G: What's the Difference

PUBG out, FAU-G in

IFA 2020: Honor GS Pro and ES smartwatches announced

Instagram adds dedicated tab for Reels in India

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Vivo showcases a Phone With Colour-Changing Back Panel

Latest News from

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Reliance Retail acquires Future Group’s retail, wholesale and supply chain business

Walmart to partner Microsoft in buying TikTok operations

What is Facebook’s new AI dance choreographer?

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

PUGB on VPN, Real 6 priced drop, Poco M2, Mediatek

PUGB on VPN, Real 6 priced drop, Poco M2, Mediatek
Lava Z93 Plus launch delayed?, PM twitter account hacked, Samsung Galaxy Laptop

Lava Z93 Plus launch delayed?, PM twitter account hacked, Samsung Galaxy Laptop
Oppo F17 Pro: 1st Impression

Oppo F17 Pro: 1st Impression
Pubg Banned in India, Netflix added to Jio, Flipkart wholesale ecom, Redmi 9A

Pubg Banned in India, Netflix added to Jio, Flipkart wholesale ecom, Redmi 9A
Oneplus CEO moves to Oppo, Airtel broadband tariff, PubG bans Cheaters

Oneplus CEO moves to Oppo, Airtel broadband tariff, PubG bans Cheaters
Micromax TWS, Jio Fibre New plans, Samsung Galaxy M51 and more

Micromax TWS, Jio Fibre New plans, Samsung Galaxy M51 and more

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies