Top 3 Wirelessly Charging Powerbank

By: The Mobile Indian network, Kolkata Last updated : March 19, 2020 12:39 pm

If you are in the market for a new power bank with wireless charging, our list of top 3 power banks with wireless charging will help you make the right purchase
Our smartphones have become probably the most important tool in our lives. It’s the technological swiss knife as it performs various functions such as calling, texting, clicking pictures and navigation to name a few. These smartphones, however, have a huge flaw. They run on batteries that do not last very long. To solve this flaw, power banks have risen to our rescue. 

 

They pack massive lithium-ion batteries that can charge our phones anywhere without the need of being plugged into a wall. With the evolution of technology, you don’t even require a cable to charge your phones anymore. Power banks with wireless charging can wirelessly charge your phones (that support wireless charging) by just stacking them together with the back of the phone touching the charging mat on the power bank. This eliminates the hassle of a cable altogether. If you are in the market for a new power bank with wireless charging, our list of top 3 power banks with wireless charging will help you make the right purchase

Mi Wireless Power Banks 10000mAh- INR 2499

 

Mi on Monday launched its first wireless charging power bank that supports up to 10W of wireless charging and it’s Qi-certified. It also supports two-way fast charging as well as up to 18W wired charging and comes with a Type-C input for charging the power bank and it too supports 18W charging. You can charge two phones at once as well (one via USB and one wirelessly).

 

The company claims that it has used 12-layer advanced chip protection that shields devices against issues such as overheating, over current, and short circuits. The power bank also detects metal foreign objects. 

 

 

 

Samsung  Wireless Powerbank 10000mAh-   INR 3699

Samsung’s in house power bank compliments their wide range of wirelessly charging phones and watches. The power bank can charge any Qi-certified device and also their range of smartwatches.  It has a single USB port and a Type-C port for output and input respectively. For wired charging, the power bank can output at 5V/2A, 9V/1.67A and 12V/1.25A.

 

The power bank supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0 and Samsung Fast Charge protocols. It can wirelessly fast charge supported devices and other accessories like the galaxy buds. It can charge two devices at once with one being charged via wire and the other wirelessly.

 

 

 

Syska Wireless 10000mAh Powerbank-  INR 2999

The Syska Wireless Powerbank is a Qi-certified wireless power bank with a 10000mAh battery. It has an  IC protection that helps you avoid over-charging, over-discharging or even short circuit that may shorten the life of your device. It can charge two devices at once via the Type-C port and another the USB port.

 

 

 

