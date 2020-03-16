Xiaomi launches its first 10000mAh Mi wireless Power Bank in India at Rs 2,499

Mi Wireless Power Bank will be available on sale starting 16 March 12 noon across Mi.com, Mi Homes and Mi Studios.

Xiaomi today launched its first Mi Wireless Power Bank 10000mAh for Rs 2,499 and will be available in Black colour. It will be available on sale starting 16 March 12 noon across Mi.com, Mi Homes and Mi Studios.



Mi Wireless Power Bank comes with support for two-way 18W fast charging on both USB Type A output port and USB Type C input port. It also enables simultaneous charge on two mobile devices. Mi 10000mAH Wireless Power Bank uses high-quality lithium polymer batteries that ensure longevity and higher standard of safety.



Mi 10000mAh Wireless Power Bank features best in class 12 layers of circuit chip protection across voltage, temperature, current and electrostatic anomalies. The power bank also comes with a non-skid wireless charging surface/pad.



10000mAh Mi Wireless Power Bank is certified by Qi enabling seamless compatibility through its magnetic inductive technology. The power bank provides a 10W wireless charging speed with all Qi compatible devices.



Raghu Reddy, Chief Business Officer, Xiaomi India said, ““We are very excited to launch our very first wireless power bank in India. Today, as the world and our consumers become more aware of possibilities of wireless technologies, we believe that a wireless power bank is a perfect example of the convenience it can offer. Wireless technology not only promises a tangle free experience but also unlocks the potential of what mobility and ease of use can actually mean in the future. We hope that our 10000mAh Mi Wireless Power Bank is that innovation that everyone can enjoy.”