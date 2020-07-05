Advertisement

Top 3 alternatives of PUBG Mobile

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 05, 2020 3:12 pm

Latest News

In this article, we are going to talk about the alternatives of the popular PUBG Mobile game.
Advertisement

PUBG Mobile is one of the most famous battle-royale games in India. The game has been admired by many in the country and it is one of the most downloaded games in the country as well. 

 

However, PUBG Mobile is not the only battle-royale game present in the app market, the list is ever-growing. In this article, we are going to talk about the alternatives of the popular PUBG Mobile game. So, here is the list. 

 

Fortnite

 

Advertisement

 

Fortnite and PUBG rivalry have been going on since its inception. Both the games are based on the battle royale genre and both of them have a strong user base. This is one main reason why Fortnite is the right alternative to PUBG Mobile. The app is available for download from both Android and iOS. Unlike PUBG Mobile, the Fortnite game graphics look more interesting and users have different characters to play with. One thing that makes it different is the fact you can build literally anything during the on-going match. Players need to collect different items like woods, metal and more and using this one can build different structures and save them from an on-going assault.  The graphics are good and the gameplay is quite interesting. 

 

Call of Duty: Mobile

 

COD Mobile

 

Call of Duty: Mobile, is yet another popular battle-royale game and a good alternative to PUBG Mobile. The game comes loaded with a host of interesting features. There is a Battle Royale mode where 100 people battle out till the end. However, what makes it interesting is the fact you can use different features like shield and more during the gameplay. Furthermore, users also have an option to use helicopters and more during a match. 

 

The game also features Capture the Flag - Gold Edition. In this mode, players will not need to capture the flag, but a bountiful chest of gold. Another mode is Kill Confirmed. This is popular in Call of Duty games. It also features 5vs5 team deathmatch and there is sniper vs sniper battle as well. One can also play iconic multiplayer maps from Call of Duty: Black Ops and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, available for the first time for free.

 

Garena Free Fire

 

Free Fire

 

Garena Free Fire is the desi alternative to the PUBG Mobile. The game offers some interesting features. The best part of this game is that the gameplay is short and crisp. In each match, only 50 players are allowed and the match ends in 10 minutes, which is good for those who want to play quick matches. Players can also play in squads as well as solo. The game offers some modest graphics and it is sure one of the good alternative of PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile new Livik Map to launch soon, will support 40 players

Is PUBG Mobile a Chinese app? Here’s what you need to know

PUBG Mobile new ‘Mysterious Jungle’ mode goes live

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.17.0 update brings Payload Mode, new vehicles, guns and more

PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 13 with Toy Playground theme goes live on May 13

PUBG Mobile to launch new 0.18.0 update

Latest News from PUBG Mobile

You might like this

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Why was TikTok banned in India and not PUBG?

Unlock Me is a new game to spread awareness about COVID-19

PUBG Mobile new Livik Map to launch soon, will support 40 players

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Do we require alternatives of TikTok?

Do we require alternatives of TikTok?
JioMeet copy of Zoom, Tiktok will not go to court, AmazonPrime now on Windows

JioMeet copy of Zoom, Tiktok will not go to court, AmazonPrime now on Windows
Roposo rewards creators, Why PubG was not banned, Lava phone design contest, Spotify, duckduckgo

Roposo rewards creators, Why PubG was not banned, Lava phone design contest, Spotify, duckduckgo
Roposo App cares about creators and shares revenue with them

Roposo App cares about creators and shares revenue with them
Tiktok security issue, Chingari app, Roposo, Zee5 Hipi, Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS, Poco M2 Pro

Tiktok security issue, Chingari app, Roposo, Zee5 Hipi, Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS, Poco M2 Pro
Jio doesn't use Chinese Equipment, Mediatek G35 and G25, Amazon Pantry, Unlock Me game, Realme C11 and more

Jio doesn't use Chinese Equipment, Mediatek G35 and G25, Amazon Pantry, Unlock Me game, Realme C11 and more

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies