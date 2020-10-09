Today 9 October 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Jio Postpaid, Google Pixel 4a, Nokia 5.1

Google Pixel 4A and Nest Audio Indian Pricing revealed

The Pixel 4A will be priced at Rs 31,999 but will be available at an introductory price of Rs 29,999 and the Nest Audio will be priced at Rs 7,999, but will be available at a special launch price of Rs 6,999.

The Pixel 4A will be launching today on Flipkart at 12 noon. While the Pixel 4a is a Flipkart-exclusive, the Nest Audio will also be available soon at Reliance Retail and Tata Cliq store. Both the devices will be available for purchase starting October 16th .