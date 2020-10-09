Today 9 October 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Jio Postpaid, Google Pixel 4a, Nokia 5.1

Technology News Today, 9 October LIVE Updates: Jio Postpaid, Google Pixel 4a, Nokia 5.1
Today Technology News live updates: Jio Postpaid, Google Pixel 4a, Nokia 5.1
Google Pixel 4A and Nest Audio Indian Pricing revealed
The Pixel 4A will be priced at Rs 31,999 but will be available at an introductory price of Rs 29,999 and the Nest Audio will be priced at Rs 7,999, but will be available at a special launch price of Rs 6,999.
The Pixel 4A will be launching today on Flipkart at 12 noon. While the Pixel 4a is a Flipkart-exclusive, the Nest Audio will also be available soon at Reliance Retail and Tata Cliq store. Both the devices will be available for purchase starting October 16th .
Nokia 5.1 gets Android 10
After rolling out Android 10 update to Nokia 3.1 recently, HMD Global has started rolling out Android 10 update for the Nokia 5.1 smartphone as well.
The Nokia 5.1 update is being rolled out in batches in several counties including Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, India, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Ukraine and Uzbekistan.
The update brings system-wide dark mode and navigation controls as well. The update also adds Smart Reply option. Apart from this, the update brings additional controls for privacy and location. Users can go to Settings > Software Update in order to download the latest Android 10 build.