Today 9 October 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Jio Postpaid, Google Pixel 4a, Nokia 5.1

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : October 09, 2020 10:31 am

10:31 (IST)

9 Oct 2020

Google Pixel 4A and Nest Audio Indian Pricing revealed

The Pixel 4A will be priced at Rs 31,999 but will be available at an introductory price of Rs 29,999 and the Nest Audio will be priced at Rs 7,999, but will be available at a special launch price of Rs 6,999.

 

Read More: Google Pixel 4A, Nest Audio get special price of Rs 29,999 and Rs 6,999 in India

 

The Pixel 4A will be launching today on Flipkart at 12 noon. While the Pixel 4a is a Flipkart-exclusive, the Nest Audio will also be available soon at Reliance Retail and Tata Cliq store. Both the devices will be available for purchase starting October 16th .

 

 

10:26 (IST)

9 Oct 2020

Nokia 5.1 gets Android 10

After rolling out Android 10 update to Nokia 3.1 recently, HMD Global has started rolling out Android 10 update for the Nokia 5.1 smartphone as well.


The Nokia 5.1 update is being rolled out in batches in several counties including Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, India, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Ukraine and Uzbekistan.

The update brings system-wide dark mode and navigation controls as well. The update also adds Smart Reply option. Apart from this, the update brings additional controls for privacy and location. Users can go to Settings > Software Update in order to download the latest Android 10 build.

 

Jio woes postpaid users of airtel, Vi with new offer

Google Pixel 4A,Nest Audio get special price of Rs 29,999 and Rs 6,999 in India

PLI Scheme: Can it help India in becoming a manufacturing Hub?

Airtel Rs 399 postpaid plan vs Jio Rs 399 postpaid plan

What are Progressive Web Apps which Paytm is pushing into its Mini App Store?

Panasonic launches a new Smart LED Bulb

