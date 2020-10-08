Advertisement

Today 8 October 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Samsung Galaxy F41, gadgets, apps and more

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : October 08, 2020 10:19 am



 

10:19 (IST)

8 Oct 2020

Samsung Galaxy F41 launching today in India

Samsung will be launching the Galaxy F41 smartphone in India today i.e October 8 at 5:30 PM. The company has partnered with Flipkart for the upcoming launch. The virtual event will be live streamed via Samsung India's social handles.

 

Samsung Galaxy F41 is the first phone from Samsung’s new Galaxy F-series. The phone is confirmed to be equipped with an S-AMOLED display with an Infinity-U notch design. Samsung Galaxy F41 is also confirmed to come with triple rear cameras, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 6000mAh battery.

Samsung offering free smartphones with select TVs under ‘Home, Festive Home’ Offer

Gmail gets a new look, Google Workspace announced

Meditation tracker gets a discount!

Amazon India offers Train Ticket Booking Service

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic teased to launch in India

Hammer launches Pulse Smart Watch that detects COVID symptoms

