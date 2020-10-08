Today 8 October 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Samsung Galaxy F41, gadgets, apps and more

Samsung Galaxy F41 launching today in India

Samsung will be launching the Galaxy F41 smartphone in India today i.e October 8 at 5:30 PM. The company has partnered with Flipkart for the upcoming launch. The virtual event will be live streamed via Samsung India's social handles.

Samsung Galaxy F41 is the first phone from Samsung’s new Galaxy F-series. The phone is confirmed to be equipped with an S-AMOLED display with an Infinity-U notch design. Samsung Galaxy F41 is also confirmed to come with triple rear cameras, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 6000mAh battery.