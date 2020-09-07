Today 7 September 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Mi TV Horizon Edition, Airtel Xstream

Tecno Spark Go 2020 first sale today

Tecno Spark Go 2020 was recently launched in India. Now the phone will go on sale today at 12 PM on Flipkart.

The Tecno Spark Go 2020 comes with a price tag of Rs 6,499 and it is available in two colour options including Ice Jadeite and Aqua Blue.

Tecno Spark Go 2020 is loaded with a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1500 x 720 pixels along with 480 nits of brightness. It comes with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture and a secondary AI Lens. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

