Today 7 September 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Mi TV Horizon Edition, Airtel Xstream

Technology News Today, 7 September LIVE Updates: Mi TV Horizon Edition, Airtel Xstream
Whirlpool launches Intellifresh Pro Bottom Mount Refrigerator
Whirlpool has today launched Intellifresh Pro Bottom Mount Refrigerator where Fridge is at the top and freezer at the bottom. The Intellifresh Pro Bottom Mount Range of refrigerators are available in 325L and 355L in Omega Steel and Steel Onyx finish. The price starts from Rs 39,800 to Rs 47,250.
The refrigerator is powered by its unique combination of advanced IntelliSensors, powerful microprocessor and proprietary algorithms, the advanced Adaptive Intelligence technology. The advanced Adaptive Intelligence technology senses this evolving unique usage pattern of the household, the changing temperature outside and the load within the fridge to ‘adapt’ and control its performance to deliver optimal temperature and humidity inside the refrigerator resulting in long lasting freshness.
Read More: Whirlpool launches Intellifresh Pro Bottom Mount Refrigerator starting at Rs 39,800
Samsung launches new Curd Maestro refrigerators
Samsung has launched 4 new models under its Curd Maestro series with bigger capacities at 386 litres and 407 litres. Each of them will be available in 2 star and 3 star rating. The new refrigerators will be available for purchase starting from 10th of September and will be available in 2 color options. The 386-litre capacity will be priced at Rs 55,990 for 2-star and Rs 56,990 for 3-star models while the 407-litre capacity will be priced at Rs 61,990 for 2-star and Rs 63,990 for 3-star models.
Read More: Samsung launches new Curd Maestro refrigerator options
Sound One V11 Bluetooth wireless headphones launched
Sound One has announced the launch of a new over-the-ear V11 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones. The Sound One V11 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones will be available on Amazon India, Flipkart and Sound One website at Rs 990. The V11 carries a 1-year standard manufacturing warranty.
The new headphones are a successor to the V10 and offer superior comfort, better connectivity, longer battery life and deep bass performance for today’s youth with an active lifestyle.
Key features of the over-the-ear V11 Wireless Bluetooth headphones include a foldable design, ultra-soft cushions for the headband and ear cups, passive noise cancellation and 20-hour battery life amongst others.
Read more: Sound One launches V11 Bluetooth wireless headphone for Rs 990
Poco X3 set to be launched today
Poco will be launching Poco X3 smartphone globally today. The online launch event will be held at 5 PM IST and one can watch the live stream on the company’s official YouTube channel. Poco X3 will be the direct successor of Poco X2 that was launched in India in February this year.
Poco is advertising the phone as Poco X3 NFC. For the pricing, Poco X3 NFC Standard Version is said to be priced at PHP 10,990 (approx. Rs 16,650) and Poco X3 NFC Premium Version will reportedly cost PHP 12,990 (approx. Rs 19,670).
Poco X3 will be world’s first smartphone to come with Qualcomm’s newly launched Snapdragon 732G processor. The phone will be available in 6GB RAM + 64GB of internal storage and it might also come with 8GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage.
Read more: Poco X3 set to be launched today: How to Watch LiveStream, Expected Price, Specifications and more
Oppo might launch a TikTok-like rival soon
Oppo is being expected to launch a Short-video platform soon for the consumers which may come pre-installed in their devices too. The china based smartphone maker is rumored to launch the service later in the year.
Tecno Spark Go 2020 first sale today
Tecno Spark Go 2020 was recently launched in India. Now the phone will go on sale today at 12 PM on Flipkart.
The Tecno Spark Go 2020 comes with a price tag of Rs 6,499 and it is available in two colour options including Ice Jadeite and Aqua Blue.
Tecno Spark Go 2020 is loaded with a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1500 x 720 pixels along with 480 nits of brightness. It comes with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture and a secondary AI Lens. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.
Read more: Tecno Spark Go 2020 to go on sale today at 12 PM
Mi TV Horizon Edition to launch in India today
Xiaomi Mi TV Horizon Edition will be launching in India today. The launch will be held in India today at 12 pm (noon).
The Mi TV Horizon Edition is tipped to feature a 43-inch full-HD LED display. It is said to be powered by Cortex-A53 processor with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage. It is teased to provide access to over 5,000 apps.
