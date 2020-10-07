Today 7 October 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Realme 7i, Realme Smart TV SLED 4K, Apple Event

Technology News Today, 7 October LIVE Updates: Realme 7i, Realme Smart TV SLED 4K, Apple Event
Today Technology News live updates: Realme 7i, Realme Smart TV SLED 4K, Apple Event
LIVE BLOG
Google rebrands GSuite, now 'Google Workspace'
With Google Workspace, Google has revamped the brand identity for a few of its apps which are included under the Workspace which are Gmail, Calendar, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Meet where a new four-colour icon will replace the current icons of these apps.
Read More: What is Google Workspace?
Google is also adding a bunch of new features and is starting to integrate these apps with one another. The new features are currently available for the Paid GSuite customers but will be coming to consumers in the following months.
Samsung Galaxy M Prime coming soon
Samsung is going to launch Samsung Galaxy M Prime in India soon. The upcoming launch is teased on Amazon and is listed as Coming soon. The phone is expected to be available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale starting October 17.
The Amazon listing has revealed key specifications and featutes of Samsung Galaxy M Prime including the cameras, battery and chipset.
Apple Event on October 13
Apple has scheduled a 'special Apple event' on October 13. The company has sent invites which says ‘Hi, Speed’ and has an Apple logo with a lot of circles around it.
The virtual event will take place on October 13, at 10am PDT, or 10.30pm IST and will stream directly from Apple Park. Apple has not announced what it is going to launch at the event but it is likely to announce new iPhone 12 models.
Read more: Apple schedules October 13 event, iPhone 12 launch expected
Realme smartphones, TV, camera and more launching today in India
Realme is all set to launch its products in its ‘AIoT’ launch event on October 7 at 12.30 PM in India. The company is calling a "Leap to Next Gen" event and it will not only be announcing the smartphone but a range of IoT products as well in India tomorrow.
Realme will live stream the event on its social media channels and YouTube. The event will take place virtually on October 7, 12:30 PM IST. Realme will be launching Realme 7i, Realme 55-inch Smart SLED 4K TV, Realme Smart Cam 360, Realme Watch S Pro, Realme Buds Wireless Pro, Buds Air Pro, Realme N1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush, Realme 100W Soundbar and Realme 20000mAh Power Bank 2.
Read more: Realme launching IoT, smartphones, TV, camera and more today: Things to know before launch
