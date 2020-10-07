Today 7 October 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Realme 7i, Realme Smart TV SLED 4K, Apple Event

Google rebrands GSuite, now 'Google Workspace'

With Google Workspace, Google has revamped the brand identity for a few of its apps which are included under the Workspace which are Gmail, Calendar, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Meet where a new four-colour icon will replace the current icons of these apps.

Google is also adding a bunch of new features and is starting to integrate these apps with one another. The new features are currently available for the Paid GSuite customers but will be coming to consumers in the following months.