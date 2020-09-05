Advertisement

Today 5 September 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Realme, Xiaomi Mi TV, FAU-G and more

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : September 05, 2020 11:36 am

Latest News

Technology News Today, 5 September 2020 LIVE Updates: Realme, Xiaomi Mi TV, FAU-G and more
Advertisement

Today Technology News live updates: Realme, Xiaomi Mi TV, FAU-G and more


LIVE BLOG

11:36 (IST)

5 Sep 2020

Google Pixel 5 price and colour variants leaked

Google is working on two Pixel smartphones - Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G which are expected to be launched soon. Now both the smartphones colour variants and price for the European markets have been leaked online.

As per the leak from a Twitter user Nils Ahrensmeier, the upcoming Pixels will be priced under €700 and will come in two colours. Pixel 4a 5G will be priced at €499 and it will come in Black and White colours.

Talking of the Pixel 5, it is said to be priced at €629 and it will come in Black and Green colour options. The tipster also speculated that the device could be costing $649 in the U.S.

Read more: Google Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 price and colour variants leaked

 

11:07 (IST)

5 Sep 2020

OnePlus Clover spotted again

OnePlus launched OnePlus Nord mid-range smartphone this year in India and around the world. Now, the company is working on a  budget segment smartphone with the OnePlus Clover.

OnePlus Clover has been spotted on Geekbench and some of the specifications of the device have also been leaked. As per the listing on Geekbench, the OnePlus Clover will be powered by 1.80GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor coupled with a 4GB RAM. However, could be more RAM variants of the device as well. OnePlus Clover motherboard is listed as “bengal” in the listing but it is not known which Snapdragon chipset the phone would be featuring.

Read more: OnePlus Clover surfaces with Snapdragon 460 and 4GB RAM

10:36 (IST)

5 Sep 2020

FAU-G banner image is copied

Right after PUBG Mobile was banned in India, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar teased a similar battle royale game as an Indian alternative to PUBG. The Bollywood star introduced FAU-G, which is the Indian answer to PUBG Mobile. 

 

However, the Indian protagonist is caught copying the banner image from another portal. The image has been taken from the website known as FanaticalFuturist and it is just a blunt copy and paste using Photoshop. One can see in the image below that the image used for an article about the US Army is eerily similar to the one used in FAU-G. The only difference here is the fact that the developers have added the Indian flag and made some changes in the colour tone.

 

faug

 

Google Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 price and colour variants leaked

FAU-G banner image is copied!

OnePlus Clover surfaces with Snapdragon 460 and 4GB RAM

Snapdragon 732G Vs. Snapdragon 730G: What's the Difference

Indian Start-ups in Grocery Space who could make it big

PUBG out, FAU-G in

Latest News from

You might like this

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Today 4 September 2020 Technology News Highlight: MediaTek, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and more

Today 3 September 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Samsung, Infinix Note 7 and more

Today 2 September 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Redmi 9A, Oppo F17 Pro, Asus and more

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

PUGB on VPN, Real 6 priced drop, Poco M2, Mediatek

PUGB on VPN, Real 6 priced drop, Poco M2, Mediatek
Lava Z93 Plus launch delayed?, PM twitter account hacked, Samsung Galaxy Laptop

Lava Z93 Plus launch delayed?, PM twitter account hacked, Samsung Galaxy Laptop
Oppo F17 Pro: 1st Impression

Oppo F17 Pro: 1st Impression
Pubg Banned in India, Netflix added to Jio, Flipkart wholesale ecom, Redmi 9A

Pubg Banned in India, Netflix added to Jio, Flipkart wholesale ecom, Redmi 9A
Oneplus CEO moves to Oppo, Airtel broadband tariff, PubG bans Cheaters

Oneplus CEO moves to Oppo, Airtel broadband tariff, PubG bans Cheaters
Micromax TWS, Jio Fibre New plans, Samsung Galaxy M51 and more

Micromax TWS, Jio Fibre New plans, Samsung Galaxy M51 and more

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies