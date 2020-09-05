Today 5 September 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Realme, Xiaomi Mi TV, FAU-G and more

Technology News Today, 5 September 2020 LIVE Updates: Realme, Xiaomi Mi TV, FAU-G and more
Google Pixel 5 price and colour variants leaked
Google is working on two Pixel smartphones - Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G which are expected to be launched soon. Now both the smartphones colour variants and price for the European markets have been leaked online.
As per the leak from a Twitter user Nils Ahrensmeier, the upcoming Pixels will be priced under €700 and will come in two colours. Pixel 4a 5G will be priced at €499 and it will come in Black and White colours.
Talking of the Pixel 5, it is said to be priced at €629 and it will come in Black and Green colour options. The tipster also speculated that the device could be costing $649 in the U.S.
OnePlus Clover spotted again
OnePlus launched OnePlus Nord mid-range smartphone this year in India and around the world. Now, the company is working on a budget segment smartphone with the OnePlus Clover.
OnePlus Clover has been spotted on Geekbench and some of the specifications of the device have also been leaked. As per the listing on Geekbench, the OnePlus Clover will be powered by 1.80GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor coupled with a 4GB RAM. However, could be more RAM variants of the device as well. OnePlus Clover motherboard is listed as “bengal” in the listing but it is not known which Snapdragon chipset the phone would be featuring.
FAU-G banner image is copied
Right after PUBG Mobile was banned in India, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar teased a similar battle royale game as an Indian alternative to PUBG. The Bollywood star introduced FAU-G, which is the Indian answer to PUBG Mobile.
However, the Indian protagonist is caught copying the banner image from another portal. The image has been taken from the website known as FanaticalFuturist and it is just a blunt copy and paste using Photoshop. One can see in the image below that the image used for an article about the US Army is eerily similar to the one used in FAU-G. The only difference here is the fact that the developers have added the Indian flag and made some changes in the colour tone.
