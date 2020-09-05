Today 5 September 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Realme, Xiaomi Mi TV, FAU-G and more

Google Pixel 5 price and colour variants leaked

Google is working on two Pixel smartphones - Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G which are expected to be launched soon. Now both the smartphones colour variants and price for the European markets have been leaked online.



As per the leak from a Twitter user Nils Ahrensmeier, the upcoming Pixels will be priced under €700 and will come in two colours. Pixel 4a 5G will be priced at €499 and it will come in Black and White colours.



Talking of the Pixel 5, it is said to be priced at €629 and it will come in Black and Green colour options. The tipster also speculated that the device could be costing $649 in the U.S.

