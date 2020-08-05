Today 5 August 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series, Realme C15

Technology News Today, 5 August 2020 LIVE Updates: Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series, Realme C15
Today Technology News live updates: Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series, Realme C15
LIVE BLOG
Poco teases new smartphone launch in India
Xiaomi’s Poco sub-brand recently launched Poco M2 Pro in India at a starting price of Rs 13,999. Now the brand will be launching a new smartphone in the country which will take on the recently launched OnePlus Nord.
Poco's Product Marketing Manager Angus Kai Ho Ng on his Twitter handle has asked fans if they would go for the OnePlus Nord or wait for a new Poco smartphone. The tweet hints that the Poco will soon bring a new smartphone which will be a direct competitor to the latest OnePlus Nord.
He shared the tweet with hashtag ‘#POCOcomingsoon. To this, the Poco Global account also replied and confirmed that a new smartphone is set to debut in the market very soon.
Read More: Poco teases new smartphone launch in India to take on OnePlus Nord
Xiaomi launches Mi TV Stick in India
Xiaomi has today launched Mi TV Stick in India for Rs 2,799. The device will be available for purchase from Mi.com, Flipkart, and Mi Home stores starting from August 7. It will also soon be available via Mi partner stores across the country.
The Mi TV Stick is a portable streaming device that connects to a television via an HDMI port. It comes in black colour.
Read More: Xiaomi Mi TV Stick launched in India for Rs 2799
OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 new OxygenOS 10.3.4 receive update
OnePlus has started rolling out the OxygenOS 10.3.4 update for OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 smartphones in India. The update has been announced bt the company on its community forum and it brings updated July Android security patch to the smartphones.
On the forum, OnePlus has announced that select OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 handsets have already started receiving the OxygenOS 10.3.4 update in India and major global markets.
The update brings newly adapted OnePlus Buds and provides a variety of clock styles for you. It fixes the issue that double tap could not wake up the screen in some settings and wrong display of names of inserted SIM cards.
Read More: OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 new OxygenOS 10.3.4 update brings OnePlus Buds Support, Clock Styles, More
Acer Swift 3 launched in India
Acer Swift 3 laptop has been launched in India for Rs 64,999. The Acer Swift 3 has been built under the Project Athena program that promises the laptop has passed rigorous testing. The laptop will go on sale via the company's online store, Acer Exclusive stores, and partner retail stores across the country. The laptop comes in a single Silver colour option.
The new Acer Swift features 13.5-inch QHD IPS display with 400 nits brightness, 2,256 x 1,504 pixel resolution, and 3:2 aspect ratio with narrow bezels. The display covers 100% of the sRGB color gamut and is further enhanced by Acer's own suite of Color Intelligence and ExaColor software. At the top bezel is a 720p webcam for your video calls.
Read more: Acer launches Swift 3 laptop In India at Rs 64,999
Oppo Reno 4 Pro available for sale in India
Oppo Reno 4 Pro was recently launched in India. Now starting today, the smartphone is available to purchase in India via Flipkart, Amazon and offline retail stores in the country.
The Oppo Reno 4 Pro comes with a price tag of Rs 34,990 and it comes in Starry Night and Silky White colour variants.
Launch offers include 10 percent cashback on select banks, exchange discounts via Cashify, and no-cost EMI options for up to nine months.
Read more: Oppo Reno 4 Pro goes on sale in India
Realme 6 Pro Lightning Red colour variant launched in India
Realme has today announced the launch of a new colour variant of its mid-budget smartphone, the Realme 6 Pro. The latest colour option is available for all the memory variants of Realme 6 Pro.
The company has introduced the Lightning Red colour option. To recall, the smartphone was launched with the Lightning Orange colour option. With this, the phone is now available in Lightning Red and Lightning Orange colour options.
Coming to the price, the Realme 6 Pro latest colour option comes with a price tag of Rs 17,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage, Rs 18,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option and Rs 19,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage option. The latest colour option will be available for purchase from Flipkart during its upcoming Big Savings Days sale, which starts today midnight.
Read more: Realme 6 Pro Lightning Red colour variant launched in India
Realme to launch in India soon
Realme recently launched Realme C15 smartphone with a massive 6,000mAh battery in Indonesia. Now the phone will be soon launching in India as Realme C15 has been spotted on the company’s official support page.
Now since the phone is already listed on the Realme India official support page alongside other Realme devices, it means that Realme C15 is confirmed to launch in India. We can expect the device to launch soon now.
Read more: Realme C15 with 6000mAh battery confirmed to launch in India soon
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series to launch today
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series will be launching today at the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event. It will be live-streamed through Samsung's online channels. Samsung is said to launch Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, alongside the Galaxy Tab S7 series, Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G, Galaxy Buds Live, and Galaxy Watch 3.
You might like this