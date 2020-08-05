Today 5 August 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series, Realme C15

Poco teases new smartphone launch in India

Xiaomi’s Poco sub-brand recently launched Poco M2 Pro in India at a starting price of Rs 13,999. Now the brand will be launching a new smartphone in the country which will take on the recently launched OnePlus Nord.



Poco's Product Marketing Manager Angus Kai Ho Ng on his Twitter handle has asked fans if they would go for the OnePlus Nord or wait for a new Poco smartphone. The tweet hints that the Poco will soon bring a new smartphone which will be a direct competitor to the latest OnePlus Nord.





He shared the tweet with hashtag ‘#POCOcomingsoon. To this, the Poco Global account also replied and confirmed that a new smartphone is set to debut in the market very soon.

Read More: Poco teases new smartphone launch in India to take on OnePlus Nord