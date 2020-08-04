Today 4 August 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Redmi 9 Prime, Google Pixel 4a, Realme V5

Technology News Today, 4 August 2020 LIVE Updates: Redmi 9 Prime, Google Pixel 4a, Realme V5
Today Technology News live updates: Redmi 9 Prime, Google Pixel 4a, Realme V5
Vivo S7 launched in China
Vivo has launched the Vivo S7 smartphone in China. The Vivo S7 is priced at 2798 Yuan (Rs 30,150 approx.) for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage version and the 8GB RAM with 256GB storage version costs 3098 Yuan (Rs 33,380 approx.). It comes in Gradient Blue, Jazz Black and Moonlight White colours.
Vivo S7 features a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, aspect ratio of 20:9, 91.2 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 408ppi pixel density. The phone is powered by a 2.2GHz Snapdragon 765G 7nm processor with Adreno 620 GPU. It supports both SA/NSA 5G standards and comes in a dual SIM variant.
Nokia C3 entry-level smartphone announced
HMD Global has announced the launch of its latest entry-level smartphone, the Nokia C3, in China. The smartphone comes loaded with Android 10 operating system and it features some single-camera setup and more
The Nokia C3 is available at a price of 699 Yuan (approx. Rs 7,530) and it is available in two colour options including Nordic Blue and Gold Sand.
The Nokia C3 is loaded with a 5.99-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core Unisoc SC9863A processor along with IMG8322 GPU. The phone is loaded with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 400GB via microSD card slot.
Read More: Nokia C3 entry-level smartphone announced
Google Pixel 4a with Snapdragon 730G chipset announced
Google has announced the launch of Pixel 4a smartphone. The latest Pixel device comes loaded with the latest Qualcomm mid-range processor, single-camera setup at the rear and it comes with improved security.
The Google Pixel 4a comes with a price tag of $349 (approx. Rs 26,300) and it will be available for pre-order in the US and it will go on sale on August 20. The company has also confirmed that the Pixel 4a is coming to India as well and it will be launched in the month of October. The smartphone will be available for purchase from Flipkart. The company has not revealed the Indian pricing of the smartphone.
Read More: Google Pixel 4a with Snapdragon 730G chipset announced
Realme V5 goes official
Realme has announced the Realme V5 5G smartphone in China. It is priced 1499 yuan (Rs. 16,105 approx.) for the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage version and the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage version costs 1899 yuan (Rs. 20,410 approx.). Realme V5 comes in Silver, Green and Blue colours.
Realme V5 comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 90.7-screen-to-body ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. It has a single hole-punch display at the front. The phone has a side fingerprint scanner.
Read more: Realme V5 announced with 5000mAh battery and 48MP quad cameras
Redmi 9 Prime to launch in India today
Redmi 9 Prime will launch in India today at 12pm. The virtual launch event will be live-streamed on the company's website and its YouTube channel.
The Redmi 9 Prime is expected to be a rebranded version of Redmi 9 global variant. The Redmi 9 was launched in China in June with 4GB RAM with 64GB variant priced at 799 yuan (Rs 8,540 approx.), 999 yuan (Rs 10,675 approx.) for the 4GB RAM with 128GB storage variant and the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage variant at 1199 yuan (Rs 12,815 approx.).
