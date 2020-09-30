Advertisement

Today 30 September 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : September 30, 2020 11:25 am

Latest News

Technology News Today, 30 September 2020 LIVE Updates
Advertisement
Today Technology News live updates

 


LIVE BLOG

11:25 (IST)

30 Sep 2020

Infinix Hot 10 Lite goes official

Infinix has announced the launch of a new smartphone, the Infinix Hot 10 Lite, in Africa. The launch comes after the company launched Infinix Hot 10 in Pakistan recently.

The smartphone comes with a price tag at NGN 45,400 (roughly Rs. 8,700) in Nigeria and at GHS 599 (roughly Rs. 7,600) in Ghana. It comes in shades of black, purple and two variants of blue.

11:13 (IST)

30 Sep 2020

Moto E7 Plus first sale today

Moto E7 Plus will go on its first sale at 12 PM via Flipkart. The phone was recently launched in India at Rs 9,499 and it comes in Misty Blue and Twilight Orange colour options.

 

Moto E7 Plus key features include a Max Vision display, 5000mAh battery, Android 10 and more.

 

Read more: Moto E7 Plus to go on its first sale at 12 PM via Flipkart

 

11:00 (IST)

30 Sep 2020

Oppo F17 Pro getting ColorOS 11

Oppo had announced its latest OS version ColorOS 11 at the start of this September. The company has now started rolling out the update to the Oppo F17 Pro.  ColorOS 11 is based on the Android 11 operating system and comes with features like a new level of customization, improved user security and privacy, along with improved work and life efficiency.

This is not the first time that Oppo has pushed Android 11 on its devices. Some of the users who enrolled in the beta were the first ones to receive the Android 11 update from Google on the Find X2 Series and the Reno3 4G series. 

10:43 (IST)

30 Sep 2020

Nokia teases the Android 11 roadmap for its smartphones

Another company announcing the Android 11 update roadmap for its smartphones is Nokia, but there's still doubts if the roadmap was legit or will it be changed. A tweet announcing the roadmap through the NokiaMobile handle was later deleted and it is being speculated that there might be some wrong dates mentioned in the tweet. 

The new phones that will be getting the new Android 11 update will be Nokia 2.2, 5.3, 8.1, 8.3 5G, Nokia 1.3, 2.3, 2.4, 3.2, 3.4, 4.2, 6.2, and 7.2, Nokia 1 Plus and Nokia 9 PureView. 

10:37 (IST)

30 Sep 2020

Realme Narzo 20A to Go on Its First Sale Today

Realme Narzo 20A will be going on its first sale today, September 30, starting 12pm (noon) via Flipkart and Realme website. It has a triple rear camera setup and a 5,000mAh battery. The phone will be available in two colour options and two storage configurations. It was launched last week alongside Realme Narzo 20 and Realme Narzo 20 Pro.

 

Read more: Realme Narzo 20A first sale to be held today at 12 noon via Flipkart, Realme.com

Moto E7 Plus to go on its first sale at 12 PM via Flipkart

Realme Narzo 20A first sale to be held today at 12 noon via Flipkart, Realme.com

Android 11 roadmap for Nokia smartphones teased

Google Meet adds Noise Cancellation Feature on Android, iOS

Lionsgate Play partners with Airtel to bring premium Hollywood movies to Airtel Xstream Box

Exclusive: Lava to launch five smartphones in India in November

Latest News from

You might like this

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

SBI warns its users regarding WhatsApp Scam

What is smartphone cloning?

LG G8X ThinQ: Is it the Future of Multitasking?

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartwatches with an Oximeter

Top 5 smartwatches with an Oximeter

Top 5 Neckband Style Earphones below Rs 5,000

Top 5 Neckband Style Earphones below Rs 5,000

Top 5 phones with 90Hz refresh rate display under Rs 20,000

Top 5 phones with 90Hz refresh rate display under Rs 20,000

Top 5 Bottom-Mount Refrigerators

Top 5 Bottom-Mount Refrigerators

Top 5 Fantasy Game Apps not available on Play Store

Top 5 Fantasy Game Apps not available on Play Store

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Oneplus Nord vs Samsung Galaxy M 51

Oneplus Nord vs Samsung Galaxy M 51
Lava to launch 5 smartphones, Moto to launch home appliances, Mi wearables

Lava to launch 5 smartphones, Moto to launch home appliances, Mi wearables
Nokia 7.3, Galaxy F41, Realme 7 Pro SE, Mi Smart Band 5 Price

Nokia 7.3, Galaxy F41, Realme 7 Pro SE, Mi Smart Band 5 Price
Jio in Talks with TikTok and PubG, Flipkart Smart Speaker, realme UI 2.0 roadmap

Jio in Talks with TikTok and PubG, Flipkart Smart Speaker, realme UI 2.0 roadmap
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 First Impression

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 First Impression
Nokia 2.4 and 3.4 India Launch, Samsung and Flipkart tie-up, Redmi New Products

Nokia 2.4 and 3.4 India Launch, Samsung and Flipkart tie-up, Redmi New Products

Latest Picture Story

Top cheapest postpaid plans from Jio, Airtel and Vi

Top 10 weird gadgets

Top 10 Cheapest Earphones to Enjoy IPL 2020 on Mobiles

Oppo ColorOS 11 announced: Top 8 features

Top 10 Android Go Devices which will get android 11 Go

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies