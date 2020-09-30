Today 30 September 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates

Moto E7 Plus first sale today

Moto E7 Plus will go on its first sale at 12 PM via Flipkart. The phone was recently launched in India at Rs 9,499 and it comes in Misty Blue and Twilight Orange colour options.

Moto E7 Plus key features include a Max Vision display, 5000mAh battery, Android 10 and more.

Read more: Moto E7 Plus to go on its first sale at 12 PM via Flipkart