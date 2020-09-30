Today 30 September 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates

Technology News Today, 30 September 2020 LIVE Updates
Infinix Hot 10 Lite goes official
Infinix has announced the launch of a new smartphone, the Infinix Hot 10 Lite, in Africa. The launch comes after the company launched Infinix Hot 10 in Pakistan recently.
The smartphone comes with a price tag at NGN 45,400 (roughly Rs. 8,700) in Nigeria and at GHS 599 (roughly Rs. 7,600) in Ghana. It comes in shades of black, purple and two variants of blue.
Moto E7 Plus first sale today
Moto E7 Plus will go on its first sale at 12 PM via Flipkart. The phone was recently launched in India at Rs 9,499 and it comes in Misty Blue and Twilight Orange colour options.
Moto E7 Plus key features include a Max Vision display, 5000mAh battery, Android 10 and more.
Oppo F17 Pro getting ColorOS 11
Oppo had announced its latest OS version ColorOS 11 at the start of this September. The company has now started rolling out the update to the Oppo F17 Pro. ColorOS 11 is based on the Android 11 operating system and comes with features like a new level of customization, improved user security and privacy, along with improved work and life efficiency.
This is not the first time that Oppo has pushed Android 11 on its devices. Some of the users who enrolled in the beta were the first ones to receive the Android 11 update from Google on the Find X2 Series and the Reno3 4G series.
Nokia teases the Android 11 roadmap for its smartphones
Another company announcing the Android 11 update roadmap for its smartphones is Nokia, but there's still doubts if the roadmap was legit or will it be changed. A tweet announcing the roadmap through the NokiaMobile handle was later deleted and it is being speculated that there might be some wrong dates mentioned in the tweet.
The new phones that will be getting the new Android 11 update will be Nokia 2.2, 5.3, 8.1, 8.3 5G, Nokia 1.3, 2.3, 2.4, 3.2, 3.4, 4.2, 6.2, and 7.2, Nokia 1 Plus and Nokia 9 PureView.
Realme Narzo 20A to Go on Its First Sale Today
Realme Narzo 20A will be going on its first sale today, September 30, starting 12pm (noon) via Flipkart and Realme website. It has a triple rear camera setup and a 5,000mAh battery. The phone will be available in two colour options and two storage configurations. It was launched last week alongside Realme Narzo 20 and Realme Narzo 20 Pro.
