Today 29 September 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Poco X3, Mi Smart Band 5, Motorola Razr 5G

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : September 29, 2020 10:27 am

Technology News Today, 29 September LIVE Updates: Poco X3, Mi Smart Band 5, Motorola Razr 5G

Today Technology News live updates: Poco X3, Mi Smart Band 5, Motorola Razr 5G


10:27 (IST)

29 Sep 2020

Mi Smart Band 5, Mi Watch Revolve and more launching today in India

Xiaomi has scheduled its annual Smarter Living event in India on September 29 to introduce several ioT products at the event. Mi Smart Band 5 and Mi Watch Revolve wearables are expected to be launched at the event.

 

Along with the launch of Mi Smart Band 5 and Mi Watch Revolve, the company is also said to launch a Smart Bulb, Smart soap dispenser, Smart speaker or a Air Purifier.

 

10:16 (IST)

29 Sep 2020

Poco X3 first sale today

Poco X3 first sale will be held today at 12pm (noon) via Flipkart. The phone is priced at Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option,  Rs 18,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option while the top-end 8GB RAM with 128GB storage version is priced at Rs 19,999.

The Poco X3 comes in two colour options including Cobalt Blue and Shadow Grey. Key features of the Poco X3 include a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup, 6,000mAh battery and the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC.

 

Poco X3 to go on its first sale today at 12 Noon via Flipkart

Infinix Hot 10 launching in India on Oct 4

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3 rugged tablet announced with 8-inch display

Nokia 9.3 Purview, Nokia 7.3 5G and Nokia 6.3 are tipped for a November Launch

SBI warns its users regarding WhatsApp Scam

Vivo V20 series tipped to launch in India on October 12

