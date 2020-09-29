Today 29 September 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Poco X3, Mi Smart Band 5, Motorola Razr 5G

Mi Smart Band 5, Mi Watch Revolve and more launching today in India

Xiaomi has scheduled its annual Smarter Living event in India on September 29 to introduce several ioT products at the event. Mi Smart Band 5 and Mi Watch Revolve wearables are expected to be launched at the event.

Along with the launch of Mi Smart Band 5 and Mi Watch Revolve, the company is also said to launch a Smart Bulb, Smart soap dispenser, Smart speaker or a Air Purifier.