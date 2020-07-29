Today 29 July 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Nubia Red Magic 5s, Nubia Watch and more

LG Velvet 4G launched

LG has silently launched a 4G version of LG Velvet smartphone in Europe. The phone is now listed on the official German website. To recall, the LG Velvet 5G was launched earlier this year.



The pricing for the LG Velvet 4G has been set at EUR 499 for a single 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB UFS 2.1 memory variant. This is significantly cheaper than the 5G model that costs EUR 650.



The 4G LG Velvet is exactly identical to the 5G LG Velvet, from the design to the cameras except for the chipset. The 4G variant, however, runs on an older Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor as compared to Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset in the 5G variant.

