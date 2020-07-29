Advertisement

Today 29 July 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Nubia Red Magic 5s, Nubia Watch and more

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : July 29, 2020 1:46 pm

Technology News Today, 29 July 2020 LIVE Updates: Nubia Red Magic 5s, Nubia Watch and more
Today Technology News live updates: Nubia Red Magic 5s, Nubia Watch and more

13:46 (IST)

29 Jul 2020

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick launching on August 5 in India

Seems like Xiaomi is all set to launch a new device in India. The company has started teasing the launch of Mi TV Stick on its Twitter handle.

The tweet, however, does not announce the name of the device to be launched but it should be Mi TV Stick which was launched recently globally.

As per the tweet, the new device that will make the TV smart to experience entertainment like never before along with #PlugItMakeItSmart. Read More: Xiaomi Mi TV Stick to be launched on August 5 in India

13:17 (IST)

29 Jul 2020

BSNL re-introduces 200Mbps broadband plan

BSNL has reintroduced its 200Mbps broadband plan in the Telangana circle. The Fiber-to-the-home plan was earlier available in Chennai and Telangana circles. But it was later removed from both the circles.

Now BSNL has announced that the 200 Mbps has been reintroduced in the Telangana circle till October 19, 2020. The plan is priced at Rs 1999 per month.

The plan is dubbed as ‘Fibro Combo ULD 1999 CS55’ and it offers up to 200Mbps speeds and it comes with up to 1500GB of data. Once the data limit is exhausted, users can surf the internet with reduced speed of 2Mbps. Read More: BSNL re-introduces 200Mbps broadband plan

12:03 (IST)

29 Jul 2020

LG Velvet 4G launched

LG has silently launched a 4G version of LG Velvet smartphone in Europe. The phone is now listed on the official German website. To recall, the LG Velvet 5G was launched earlier this year.

The pricing for the LG Velvet 4G has been set at EUR 499 for a single 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB UFS 2.1 memory variant. This is significantly cheaper than the 5G model that costs EUR 650.

The 4G LG Velvet is exactly identical to the 5G LG Velvet, from the design to the cameras except for the chipset. The 4G variant, however, runs on an older Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor as compared to Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset in the 5G variant.

Read More: LG Velvet 4G with older Snapdragon 845 SoC goes official

11:55 (IST)

29 Jul 2020

Mysterious Gionee smartphone with 10,000mAh battery spotted online

 

Gionee is reportedly working on a new smartphone that will come with a massive 10000mAh battery. The smartphone has been found listed on Chinese regulatory website TENAA revealing some key features and design language. 

 

The listing reveals that the smartphone will come with model number Gionee 20200418. As per the listing, the smartphone will come with an old design language. The front panel comes with a normal 16:9 display and there are thick bezels at the top and bottom panel of the device. Furthermore, the back panel comes with a single-camera setup along with a LED flash and one can also see a physical fingerprint sensor. The upcoming Gionee smartphone is quite thick in nature and it looks bulky as well. The phone comes with Black and Blue colour options.

 

Read more: Mysterious Gionee smartphone with 10,000mAh battery spotted online

 

Gionee phone

 

11:34 (IST)

29 Jul 2020

Sony A7S III full-frame mirrorless camera announced

Sony has announced the launch of its latest full-frame mirrorless camera. Dubbed as Sony A7S III, the mirrorless camera comes loaded with a host of interesting features and specs. 

 

The new Alpha 7S III Full-frame Interchangeable Lens Camera will be available in September 2020 for approximately $3,499.99 USD and $4,799.99 CAD. The latest mirrorless camera comes with a 35mm full-frame 12.1-megapixel back-illuminated full frame Exmor R CMOS image sensor. It comes with Bionz XR image processing engine that provides up to eighth times more processing and imaging features as compared to its predecessor.

 

Read more: Sony A7S III full-frame mirrorless camera announced

 

Sony A7s iii

11:31 (IST)

29 Jul 2020

Tecno Spark 6 Air launching in India on July 30

Tecno Mobile is all set to launch its new smartphone under its Spark series in India this week. Dubbed as Tecno Spark 6 Air, the phone will be launched in India on July 30.

The company is teasing its upcoming smartphone launch with "#BestBattery" from last few days on its official twitter handle. The tweet suggests that the phone will be arriving with a huge display. Tecno is claiming it to be the best battery smartphone.

Read More: Tecno Spark 6 Air to launch in India on July 30

11:00 (IST)

29 Jul 2020

RAEGR AirDrums 400 TWS Mini Bluetooth Speaker launched

Bengaluru-based homegrown consumer lifestyle technology brand RAEGR today announced the launch of a new ultra-portable ‘AirDrums 400 TWS Mini Bluetooth Speaker.’ AirDrums 400 TWS Mini Bluetooth Speaker comes in two colour variants - Black and White and available in single and twin speaker packs.

The pocket-sized RAEGR AirDrums 400 TWS Mini Bluetooth Speaker will be available for an introductory price Rs 1,499 on Amazon India. It is also available as a single speaker unit for Rs 799. It comes with a warranty of 1 Year + Extra 6 months.


The RAEGR AirDrums 400 is a tiny twin-speaker TWS kit. The speakers are suitable for leisure, entertainment, office, indoor, outdoor, and others. This wireless speaker is compatible with multiple devices such as tablets, laptops, desktop computers and mobile phones.

Read More: RAEGR launches AirDrums 400 TWS Mini Bluetooth Speaker in India

10:55 (IST)

29 Jul 2020

Amazon Alexa gets update home screen with new update

Amazon has started rolling out a new update to its Alexa application with a new home screen with updated navigation and more. The update is coming to iOS and Android. 

 

The company has revealed that the update will give customers access to frequently-used app features directly from the home screen. The update also brings a simplified layout so that they can find out everything from the home screen. The app will also provide personalised suggestions including accessing reminders or listening to an Audible Book.

 

Read More: Amazon Alexa gets update home screen with new update

 

Amazon Alexa

 

 

10:29 (IST)

29 Jul 2020

Nubia Red Magic 5S goes official

Nubia has unveiled its new 5G-enabled gaming smartphone - the Red Magic 5S in China. The phone is priced at 3799 yuan (Rs. 40,630 approx.) for the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage version, 4399 yuan (Rs. 47,035 approx.) for the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage version and 4999 yuan (Rs. 53,450 approx.) for the 16GB RAM with 256GB storage variant. Nubia Red Magic 5S comes in Sonic Silver and  Pulse colours.

Nubia Red Magic 5S features 6.65-inches full HD+ AMOLED display with 1080 × 2340 pixels resolution, 144Hz refresh rate and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by 2.84Ghz octa-core Snapdragon 865 7nm processor with Adreno 650 GPU and support for 5G SA/NSA dual-mode.  The Red Magic 5GS has upto 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Read More: Nubia Red Magic 5S announced with 144Hz refresh rate display, Snapdragon 865, up to 16GB RAM

10:24 (IST)

29 Jul 2020

Nubia Watch with flexible AMOLED display announced

Nubia has announced the launch of its latest smartwatch known as Nubia Watch. The company has also introduced its latest gaming-centric earbuds known as Red Magic TWS gaming headset along with a new range of audio accessories.

 

The Nubia Watch comes with a price tag of 1799 Yuan (approx. Rs 19,300) and it is available in Black, Green and Red colour options. The smartwatch will go on sale in China from August 5. The Nubia Red Magic gaming earphones are priced 2999 Yuan (approx Rs 3,200). The company has also introduced a new range of Bluetooth accessories including neck-band gaming headset for 399 Yuan (approx. Rs 4,300), wired headset for 99 Yuan (approx. Rs 1060), and Red Magic Gamepad for 379 Yuan.

 

