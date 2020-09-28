Advertisement

Today 28 September 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Realme Narzo 20, Tecno Spark 6, Realme 7 Pro SE

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : September 28, 2020 11:31 am

Latest News

Technology News Today, 28 September LIVE Coverage: Realme Narzo 20, Tecno Spark 6, Realme 7 Pro SE
Advertisement

Today Technology News live updates: Realme Narzo 20, Tecno Spark 6, Realme 7 Pro SE


LIVE BLOG

11:31 (IST)

28 Sep 2020

Tecno Spark 6 goes official

Tecno has announced the launch of Tecno Spark 6 in Pakistan. Tecno Spark 6 is priced at PKR 20,599 (aaprox. Rs 9,200) for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.

The smartphone is available for purchase in Pakistan and comes in Comet Black, Dynamic Orange, Misty Violet, and Ocean Blue colour options.

11:12 (IST)

28 Sep 2020

Farmville game on Facebook to shut down

The game that was launched by Zynga back in 2009 on Facebook, is now shutting down on 31st December. The move comes as a result of abandonment of Adobe Flash Player as the game required the same to function. The in-app purchases will also be disabled post 19th November. 

10:49 (IST)

28 Sep 2020

Realme 7 Pro SE to launch in India soon

Earlier this month, Realme launched its Realme 7 and 7 Pro budget devices. Now Realme is teasing a new smartphone that will launch in India soon. This will be the third smartphone in the Realme 7 series which might be dubbed as Realme 7 Pro SE.

Tipster Mukul Sharma on Twitter has suggested the upcoming Realme smartphone will be the Realme 7 Pro SE. The Realme 7 Pro SE is likely to be the rebranded version of Realme 7i that debuted in Indonesia a few days back.

Read more: Realme 7 Pro SE to launch in India soon, could be the rebranded Realme 7i

10:37 (IST)

28 Sep 2020

Google Meet to restrict video limit

Google earlier conveyed that it will be providing free unlimited calls in Google meet with upto 100 participants until September 30. Google has now told The Verge that it will restrict the time limit of the video calls to 60 minutes after September 30. Also going away are the advanced G Suite features like the ability to save recordings to Google drive, etc 

10:31 (IST)

28 Sep 2020

Realme Narzo 20 first sale today

Realme Narzo 20 will go on its first sale today in India. The phone will be available for consumers on realme.com, Flipkart.com today from 12 noon.

 

The Realme Narzo 20 comes in 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 4GB RAM + 128 GB storage editions priced at Rs 10,499 and Rs 11,499 respectively. It comes in Victory Blue and Glory Silver colours.

Read more: Realme Narzo 20 first sale to be held today at 12 noon via Flipkart, Realme.com

Google Meet to limit the video calling length after 30 September

Realme 7 Pro SE to launch in India soon, could be the rebranded Realme 7i

Realme Narzo 20 first sale to be held today at 12 noon via Flipkart, Realme.com

Fast Charging: Everything you need to know

Apple iPhone 12 Mini Expected to Launch Next Month

Upcoming Smartphones launching in India in October 2020

Latest News from

You might like this

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Today 24 September 2020 Technology News Highlights: Samsung Galaxy F41, Redmi 9i

Today 23 September 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Moto E7 Plus, Vivo Watch

How to watch IPL 2020 live on Mobile?

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Neckband Style Earphones below Rs 5,000

Top 5 Neckband Style Earphones below Rs 5,000

Top 5 phones with 90Hz refresh rate display under Rs 20,000

Top 5 phones with 90Hz refresh rate display under Rs 20,000

Top 5 Bottom-Mount Refrigerators

Top 5 Bottom-Mount Refrigerators

Top 5 Fantasy Game Apps not available on Play Store

Top 5 Fantasy Game Apps not available on Play Store

Top 5 latest smartphones with 6000mAh battery

Top 5 latest smartphones with 6000mAh battery

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Jio in Talks with TikTok and PubG, Flipkart Smart Speaker, realme UI 2.0 roadmap

Jio in Talks with TikTok and PubG, Flipkart Smart Speaker, realme UI 2.0 roadmap
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 First Impression

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 First Impression
Nokia 2.4 and 3.4 India Launch, Samsung and Flipkart tie-up, Redmi New Products

Nokia 2.4 and 3.4 India Launch, Samsung and Flipkart tie-up, Redmi New Products
Jio New Post Paid Plans, Airtel to launch Smartphone, Poco X3

Jio New Post Paid Plans, Airtel to launch Smartphone, Poco X3
Zeee5 premium free for 1 year on Vi 405 pack, OnePlus 8T launch date, Poco X3 Battery

Zeee5 premium free for 1 year on Vi 405 pack, OnePlus 8T launch date, Poco X3 Battery
Tech Bhai Tech: Google Android 11 vs Apple iOS 14

Tech Bhai Tech: Google Android 11 vs Apple iOS 14

Latest Picture Story

Top cheapest postpaid plans from Jio, Airtel and Vi

Top 10 weird gadgets

Top 10 Cheapest Earphones to Enjoy IPL 2020 on Mobiles

Oppo ColorOS 11 announced: Top 8 features

Top 10 Android Go Devices which will get android 11 Go

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies