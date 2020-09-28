Today 28 September 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Realme Narzo 20, Tecno Spark 6, Realme 7 Pro SE

Realme Narzo 20 first sale today

Realme Narzo 20 will go on its first sale today in India. The phone will be available for consumers on realme.com, Flipkart.com today from 12 noon.

The Realme Narzo 20 comes in 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 4GB RAM + 128 GB storage editions priced at Rs 10,499 and Rs 11,499 respectively. It comes in Victory Blue and Glory Silver colours.

Read more: Realme Narzo 20 first sale to be held today at 12 noon via Flipkart, Realme.com