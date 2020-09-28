Today 28 September 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Realme Narzo 20, Tecno Spark 6, Realme 7 Pro SE

Technology News Today, 28 September LIVE Coverage: Realme Narzo 20, Tecno Spark 6, Realme 7 Pro SE
Today Technology News live updates: Realme Narzo 20, Tecno Spark 6, Realme 7 Pro SE
Tecno Spark 6 goes official
Tecno has announced the launch of Tecno Spark 6 in Pakistan. Tecno Spark 6 is priced at PKR 20,599 (aaprox. Rs 9,200) for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.
The smartphone is available for purchase in Pakistan and comes in Comet Black, Dynamic Orange, Misty Violet, and Ocean Blue colour options.
Farmville game on Facebook to shut down
The game that was launched by Zynga back in 2009 on Facebook, is now shutting down on 31st December. The move comes as a result of abandonment of Adobe Flash Player as the game required the same to function. The in-app purchases will also be disabled post 19th November.
Realme 7 Pro SE to launch in India soon
Earlier this month, Realme launched its Realme 7 and 7 Pro budget devices. Now Realme is teasing a new smartphone that will launch in India soon. This will be the third smartphone in the Realme 7 series which might be dubbed as Realme 7 Pro SE.
Tipster Mukul Sharma on Twitter has suggested the upcoming Realme smartphone will be the Realme 7 Pro SE. The Realme 7 Pro SE is likely to be the rebranded version of Realme 7i that debuted in Indonesia a few days back.
Google Meet to restrict video limit
Google earlier conveyed that it will be providing free unlimited calls in Google meet with upto 100 participants until September 30. Google has now told The Verge that it will restrict the time limit of the video calls to 60 minutes after September 30. Also going away are the advanced G Suite features like the ability to save recordings to Google drive, etc
Realme Narzo 20 first sale today
Realme Narzo 20 will go on its first sale today in India. The phone will be available for consumers on realme.com, Flipkart.com today from 12 noon.
The Realme Narzo 20 comes in 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 4GB RAM + 128 GB storage editions priced at Rs 10,499 and Rs 11,499 respectively. It comes in Victory Blue and Glory Silver colours.
