Today 27 July 2020 Technology News Live Updates: OnePlus Nord, Oppo Watch and more

Today Technology News Live Updates: OnePlus Nord, Oppo Watch and more
LIVE BLOG
LG Q92 5G spotted on Google Play Console revealing key specs
LG is reportedly working on a new smartphone known as LG Q92 5G. Now, ahead of official launch, key specs of the upcoming smartphone have been leaked online.
The smartphone has been spotted on Google Play Console listing revealing key specs. The listing was spotted by Mysmartprice and it reveals that the phone will come loaded with a punch-hole design and the display comes with minimal bezels around the edges.
Read More: LG Q92 5G spotted on Google Play Console revealing key specs
Samsung Galaxy A71 Haze Crush Silver colour variant launched in India
Samsung has launched a new Haze Crush Silver colour variant of Samsung Galaxy A71 at Rs 32,999. The new variant comes in a single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and is available for purchase via Flipkart.
Samsung Galaxy A71 was launched in India earlier this year in Prism Crush Silver, Blue and Black colour options colour variants. The Haze Crush Silver will be the fourth colour option for the smartphone. Apart from the colour change, the new variant will have the same specifications as of the earlier variants.
Read More: Samsung Galaxy A71 Haze Crush Silver colour variant launched in India
Honor MagicBook 15 to be Flipkart exclusive, launching on July 31
Honor has announced that it is entering the laptop segment in India. The company is all set to launch the latest laptop in India, which is known as Honor MagicBook 15.
The upcoming laptop will be exclusively available on Flipkart. The company might launch the latest laptop on July 31 along with Honor 9S and Honor 9A smartphones. The brand has already confirmed that the Honor 9A will be exclusively available on Amazon.
The Honor 9S smartphone will be exclusively for purchase from Flipkart. To recall, the Honor MagicBook 15 was launched alongside Honor MagicBook 14 in China. Honor MagicBook 14 is priced at 3899 Yuan (Rs 39,620 approx.) for the Ryzen 5 variant and 4199 Yuan (Rs 42,660 approx.) for the Ryzen 7 variant. The MagicBook 15 is priced at 3899 Yuan (Rs 39,620 approx.).
Read more: Honor MagicBook 15 to be Flipkart exclusive, launching on July 31
OnePlus Nord receives New OxygenOS update
OnePlus recently rolled out the software update with version OxygenOS 10.5.1 to the recently launched OnePlus Nord. Now OnePlus Nord has again started receiving a new OxygenOS update in India.
OnePlus is rolling out the second software update with version OxygenOS 10.5.2.AC01DA to the smartphone. The update is 143MB in size. As per the changelog, the update brings Android security patches for July 2020 and support for OnePlus Buds with other improvements. The update adds 90Hz support for Dailyhunt app, brings optimizations for accessing camera with gestures.
Read more: OxygenOS 10.5.2 update for OnePlus Nord arrives with July security patch, OnePlus Buds support and more
Tata Sky broadband increases post FUP speed on all its plans
Tata Sky has increased the post Fair Usage Policy (FUP) limit speed on its all broadband plans in the country. The company has made this update to its unlimited broadband plans in the country.
With this, users will be able to surf the internet with a post FUP speed of 3Mbps. Previously, the company offered 2Mbps speed once the data was exhausted. The company has variety of unlimited broadband plans including Rs 950 that offers 25Mbps speed, Rs 1050 plan with 50Mbps speed, Rs 1150 plan with 100 Mbps speeds and Rs 1900 that comes with a 300Mbps.
Read More: Tata Sky broadband increases post FUP speed on all its plans
Oppo Watch with Wear OS to launch on July 31
Oppo has announced that it will be launching a new smartwatch with WearOS by Google. The company has revealed that it will launch Oppo Watch smartwatch with latest OS from Google for the global market.
The company will be launching the latest smartwatch on July 31. The company has revealed the specs and other details of the upcoming smartwatch, but the teaser hints that it will come with a design language as we have seen with Oppo Watch that was launched in China.
Read More: Oppo Watch with Wear OS to launch on July 31
