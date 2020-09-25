Today 25 September 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Amazon Fire TV Stick, Amazon Echo, Realme Narzo 20 Pro

Realme Narzo 20 Pro first sale today

Realme Narzo 20 Pro will go on its first sale today in India. The phone will be available for consumers on realme.com, Flipkart.com today from 12 noon.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro comes in 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage editions priced at Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999 respectively. It will come in Black Ninja & White Knight colour options.







