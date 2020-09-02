Today 2 September 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Redmi 9A, Oppo F17 Pro, Asus and more

Technology News Today, 02 September 2020 LIVE Updates: Redmi 9A, Oppo F17 Pro, Asus and more
Today Technology News live updates: Redmi 9A, Oppo F17 Pro, Asus and more
Advertisement
LIVE BLOG
Realme M1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush to launch in India on September 3
Realme has confirmed that it will be launching a new electric toothbrush in India along with Realme 7 series. The brand has confirmed that the upcoming toothbrush will be known as Realme M1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush.
The company has also revealed some features of the upcoming toothbrush. To start with, the toothbrush will be available in White and Blue colour options. The Sonic Electric Toothbrush comes with four cleaning modes including Soft Mode for sensitive teeth, Clean Mode for daily use, White Mode for deep cleaning and Polish Mode for shining teeth.
Read more: Realme M1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush to launch in India on September 3
Lenovo Tab P11 Pro, Tab M10 HD tablets and Smart Clock Essential announced
Lenovo has announced the launch of its new range of tablets and smart clock. The company has introduced Lenovo Tab P11 Pro along with Tab M10 HD Gen 2 and Lenovo Smart Clock Essential
The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro comes with a starting price of EUR 699 (approx. Rs 61,000) and it is expected to be available starting November 2020. The Lenovo Tab M10 HD Gen 2 with Google Assistant is priced at EUR 179, while the Amazon Alexa variant is priced at EUR 199. THe Lenovo Clock Essential is priced at EUR 59.99.
Read More: Lenovo Tab P11 Pro, Tab M10 HD tablets and Smart Clock Essential announced
You might like this