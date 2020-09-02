Today 2 September 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Redmi 9A, Oppo F17 Pro, Asus and more

Realme M1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush to launch in India on September 3

Realme has confirmed that it will be launching a new electric toothbrush in India along with Realme 7 series. The brand has confirmed that the upcoming toothbrush will be known as Realme M1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush.

The company has also revealed some features of the upcoming toothbrush. To start with, the toothbrush will be available in White and Blue colour options. The Sonic Electric Toothbrush comes with four cleaning modes including Soft Mode for sensitive teeth, Clean Mode for daily use, White Mode for deep cleaning and Polish Mode for shining teeth.

Read more: Realme M1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush to launch in India on September 3