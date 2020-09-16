Today 16 September 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Realme Narzo, Infinix Note 7

Infinix Note 7 launched in India

Infinix has today launched the Infinix Note 7 in India. The smartphone is priced at Rs 11,499 for the single 4GB + 64GB variant. It comes in Aether Black, Bolivia Blue, and Forest Green colour options. The phone will be available on Flipkart.

Infinix Note 7 features a 6.95-inch HD+ Infinity-O LCD display with a screen resolution of 1640 x 720 pixels, 91.5% screen-to-body ratio along with 20.5:9 aspect ratio. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. The smartphone runs on Android 10 based on XOS 6.0 on top and it is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 18W charging that gives 20 hrs of video playback.

Read More: Infinix Note 7 launched in India with 6.95-inch Infinity-O display, 48MP quad rear cameras, 5000mAh battery