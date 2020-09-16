Today 16 September 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Realme Narzo, Infinix Note 7

Technology News Today, 16 September LIVE Updates: Realme Narzo, Infinix Note 7
LIVE BLOG
Infinix Note 7 launched in India
Infinix has today launched the Infinix Note 7 in India. The smartphone is priced at Rs 11,499 for the single 4GB + 64GB variant. It comes in Aether Black, Bolivia Blue, and Forest Green colour options. The phone will be available on Flipkart.
Infinix Note 7 features a 6.95-inch HD+ Infinity-O LCD display with a screen resolution of 1640 x 720 pixels, 91.5% screen-to-body ratio along with 20.5:9 aspect ratio. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. The smartphone runs on Android 10 based on XOS 6.0 on top and it is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 18W charging that gives 20 hrs of video playback.
Read More: Infinix Note 7 launched in India with 6.95-inch Infinity-O display, 48MP quad rear cameras, 5000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy F41 maybe the first device under F series
Samsung is reportedly working on a new phone series called the F series and the first device to launch under it maybe the Samsung Galaxy F41. The support page for the same device has already gone live on Samsung's India Support Website.
Vivo Y51 (2020) goes official
Back in December 2015, Vivo unveiled the Y51. Now Vivo has launched Vivo Y51 (2020) in Pakistan. The new vivo Y51 comes in Mystic Black, Jazzy Blue, and Dreamy White colours. It's priced at PKR36,999 which is approx. Rs 16,346 and is up for pre-orders in Pakistan till September 18.
The Vivo Y51 (2020) features a 6.38-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch at the top and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone also has an in-display fingerprint scanner and an Always-on Display mode too. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor along with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The memory can be expanded via MicroSD card slot that allows users to add up to 256GB of storage.
Read more: Vivo Y51 (2020) announced with Snapdragon 665 SoC, 48MP quad camera
Dish TV starts shifting Set-Top Box production to India
Dish TV India has announced the manufacturing of its set-top boxes in India. The company offers DTH services across the country and operates Dish TV, D2H, and Zing brands in this segment, besides its rapidly growing OTT service brand Watcho.
Demonstrating its commitment to the government’s ‘Make in India’ vision, Dish TV India has shifted the production of its set-top boxes to India, adopting a ‘vocal for local’ strategy. The first consignment of made in India set-top boxes is ready and being shipped to the market.
Read more: Dish TV shifts manufacturing of Set-top boxes to India
Realme Narzo 20 key specs leaked
Realme will be launching Realme Narzo 20 series in India on September 22. Yesterday, the leak of the processor details of the upcoming emerged online and now we have a leak revealing some of the key specs of the Narzo 20.
Popular tipster Mukul Sharma (@Stufflisting) has revealed that the Realme Narzo 20 will pack a 6000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The device will be powered by a Mediatek Helio G85 processor. At the rear, there will be a triple camera setup with a 48-megapixel main sensor.
Redmi 9A will go on sale today
Redmi 9A will now go on sale today at 12 P.M via Amazon and Mi.com. Redmi 9A is priced in India at Rs 6,799, while the 3GB + 32GB variant is priced at Rs 7,499. The smartphone comes in Midnight Black, Nature Green, and Sea Blue colour options.
Redmi 9A comes loaded with a 6.53-inch HD+ IPS display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The smartphone is powered by a 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The phone has 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot.
You might like this