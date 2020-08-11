Today 11 August 2020 Technology News Highlights: Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Redmi Note 8, Airtel and more

Google Maps Returns to Apple Watch

Google has made two announcements about Google Maps for Apple platforms. First, Google has reintroduced the Maps app on the Apple Watch after three years, with step-by-step directions. And secondly, support for new controls when using Google Maps on CarPlay.



Google Maps is now compatible with CarPlay Dashboard on all CarPlay supported vehicles globally. The Google Maps app for the Apple Watch starts rolling out worldwide in the coming weeks. To recall, Google Maps was previously available on Apple Watch until May 2017 but it was pulled by Google in 2017 with no explanation.

