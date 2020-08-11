Today 11 August 2020 Technology News Highlights: Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Redmi Note 8, Airtel and more

Technology News Today, 11 August 2020 Highlights: Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Redmi Note 8, Airtel and more
Today Technology News Highlights: Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Redmi Note 8, Airtel and more
LIVE BLOG
Google Maps Returns to Apple Watch
Google has made two announcements about Google Maps for Apple platforms. First, Google has reintroduced the Maps app on the Apple Watch after three years, with step-by-step directions. And secondly, support for new controls when using Google Maps on CarPlay.
Google Maps is now compatible with CarPlay Dashboard on all CarPlay supported vehicles globally. The Google Maps app for the Apple Watch starts rolling out worldwide in the coming weeks. To recall, Google Maps was previously available on Apple Watch until May 2017 but it was pulled by Google in 2017 with no explanation.
Read More: Google reintroduces Maps for Apple Watch after three years
Shinco discounts on its range of TVs during Amazon Freedom Sale 2020
Shinco is offering massive discounts during this Amazon Freedom Day Sale which is being held till 11th August 2020. The discounts are on the company's newly launched products and existing models 4K TVs, Smart TVs, as well as Full HD & HD, LED TVs, at no cost EMI.
Several other value-added benefits which include cash-backs, hassle-free delivery for the customers, free installation, and many others.
The brand has rolled out SO3A (32) 80cm HD Ready LED TV at a price of Rs 7,599, SO328AS (32) 80cm HD Ready Smart LED TV with UNIWALL at a price of Rs 9,599, Newly launched SO43AS (43) 109cm Fully HD TV at a price of Rs 16,699, S43UQLS (43) 109cm 4K UHD Smart TV at a price of Rs 20,990, SO50QBT (49) 4K UHD at a price of Rs 24,250 and SO55QBT (55) at a price of Rs 28,299.
Read more: Shinco announces discounts and offers on its range of TVs during Amazon Freedom Sale 2020
Infinix Zero 8 tipped to launch soon
Infinix is said to launch a new smartphone under its Zero series - Infinix Zero 8. The phone has been spotted in a Google Play Console listing revealing a few of its specs. In addition, a promotional video of Infinix Zero 8 has also leaked online revealing its design.
The Google Play Console listing which was first spotted by MySmartPrice reveals that Infinix Zero 8 comes with the model number X687 and the name ‘Infinix ZERO 8'.
The phone features 1080x2460 pixels resolution with a pixel density of 480ppi. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT6785 (Helio G90) SoC with Mali G76 GPU and 8GB of RAM. The listing also shows the phone runs on Android 10.
READ MORE: Infinix Zero 8 tipped to launch soon with MediaTek Helio G90 SoC
Dell Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise announced
Dell has today announced the launch of its latest Chromebook in India known as Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise. The Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise comes with a starting price of $1,299 and the company has revealed that it will soon launch the Chromebook with Intel Core i3 processor, which will start at $1,099.
The Dell Latitude 7410 Chromebook comes with a 4K panel with low blue light display technology. It comes with a four-sided narrow border display and it comes with a noise reduction feature to enhance video calls. The Chromebook is said to deliver up to 21 hours of battery life and it comes with a quick charge feature that can charge the laptop from 0 per cent to 35 per cent in just 20 minutes or one can be 80 per cent in one hour with ExpressCharge feature.
Read more: Dell Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise announced
WhatsApp’s multiple device support is going to sync your chat history
WhatsApp Messenger is reportedly working on a new feature to its popular messaging application. WhatsApp will soon enable syncing of chat history across platforms.
WABetaInfo reports that WhatsApp would start syncing chat history across platforms to enable multiple device support on its platform. This feature will reportedly let you use your WhatsApp account on a total of four devices simultaneously.
Read More: WhatsApp to reportedly let users sync chat history across platforms
Netgear introduces Nighthawk Mesh WiFi 6 system in India
Netgear has announced the launch of its new Nighthawk Mesh Wi-Fi 6 MK62 and MK63 mesh system in India. The latest mesh system are designed to provide reliable and flexible Wifi coverage and it comes with features like Dynamic QoS, which automatically prioritizes both video streaming and gaming traffic.
The Netgear Nighthawk Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System MK62 at Rs 17,499, while the MK63 at Rs 25,999. The devices are available through authorized Netgear stores.
The latest WiFi mesh system comes with WiFi 6 connectivity option and it comes with one or two high-powered satellites to provide whole-home broadband Wi-Fi coverage. The company says that dead zones can be eliminated by adding satellites wherever needed. One can easily complete the setup in minutes with the free Nighthawk App on Apple iOS or Android OS.
Read More: Netgear introduces Nighthawk Mesh WiFi 6 system in India
Vivo S1 Prime teased to launch soon
Vivo is working on to bring a new smartphone - Vivo S1 Prime. The company has started teasing the upcoming launch.
As per the poster released by Vivo, Vivo S1 Prime device will feature a diamond-shaped quad-rear camera setup and gradient rear panel. It will come in black and blue colour options. The will also sport a waterdrop style notch.
An exact launch date has not been revealed by Vivo, however, Vivo S1 Prime is expected to be announced later this month. As per leaks, Vivo S1 Prime will feature a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED panel. It will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, which will be coupled with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
Read More: Vivo S1 Prime teased to launch soon, specifications tipped
Google Pixel 5 key specs leaked online ahead of launch
Google revealed that it will be launching Google Pixel 5 and the 5G variant of Pixel 4A will launch later this year. Now, ahead of launch, key details of the Google Pixel 5 has been leaked online.
As per a report by Mysmartprice, the Google Pixel 5 has been spotted on the AI Benchmark website. The listing reveals that the smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G processor. The listing further reveals that the smartphone will be loaded with an 8GB of RAM. For your reference, the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL were launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. This means that Google is moving out of the premium segment and it will focus on the mid-range segment with its Pixel lineup. That said, no other information about the Pixel 5 is available at the moment.
Read more: Google Pixel 5 key specs leaked online ahead of launch
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 gets a new Onyx Black colour variant
Xiaomi has launched a new colour variant of Redmi Note 9 - Onyx Black. The Redmi Note 9 is available in India in four options - Aqua Green, Arctic White, Pebble Grey, and Scarlet Red.
Apart from colour difference, the specifications are the same as the existing colour variants of Redmi Note 9. However, it is not currently known if the new Onyx Black colour option will launch in India or not.
Redmi Note 9 is priced at Rs 11,999 for the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, Rs 13,499 for 4GB RAM + 128 GB storage and Rs 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128 GB storage.
Read More: Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Onyx Black colour variant announced
Huawei Watch Fit colour options, renders and specs leaked online
Huawei is reportedly working on a new smartwatch known as Huawei Watch Fit. The upcoming smartwatch key specifications, renders, pricing and more has been leaked online.
As per tipster Sudhanshu, the Huawei Watch Fit will come with a price tag of EUR 119, which roughly translates to Rs 10,470 and it will be launched in the month of September. The Huawei Watch Fit will be available in four colour options including Orange, Black, Pink and Green colour options.
Read more: Huawei Watch Fit colour options, renders and specs leaked online
Nokia 32-inch, 50-inch smart TVs tipped to launch in India
Nokia 65-inch 4K UHD Smart Android TV was recently launched in India for Rs 64,999. Now seems like the brand will also be bringing two more new smart TVs in the Indian market.
According to the report by Nokia Power User, Nokia's two upcoming smart TVs will come in 32-inch and 50-inch screen sizes. Both the smart TVs have been spotted on the BIS certification website.
The 32-inch Nokia smart TV with model number 32TAHDN will have full HD resolution while the 50-inch model with model number 50TAUHDN will come with UHD resolution. The repoer further states that 32-inch Nokia smart TV will also be Nokia’s first full HD smart TV in India.
Read More: Nokia 50-inch and 32-inch smart TVs to be launched in India soon
Google introduces People Cards in India
Google has announced the launch of new People Cards in India. The feature will allow users to showcase their business, passion or portfolio when people search for the user on Google.
The People Cards are kind of virtual visiting cards that can help a user to be found easily on the internet. Users can simply create a People Card on Search option and highlight information like existing website, social profiles, location etc and one can also add a phone number and email address. The company claims that the feature has been launched to allow users to have a public profile on Google Search and it is aimed to provide helpful and reliable information to the public.
Read more: Google introduces People Cards in India
Itel Vision 1 3GB launching tomorrow
Itel Vision 1 3GB will be launched tomorrow in India. The new variant will be exclusively available on Flipkart.
Itel Vision 1 was launched with 2GB RAM for Rs 5,499. It is available in two colour options, Gradation Blue and Gradation Purple. With the new variant, the phone will come in two variants.
Read More: Itel Vision 1 3GB variant to be launched on August 12
Airtel offers free 1GB data for 3 days
Airtel is now offering 1GB high-speed data to its prepaid users on a free three-day trial basis. It is rolling out to only those customers who haven't recharged their prepaid numbers.
Airtel is sending out SMS message to eligible users about the new trial. OnlyTech has shared a screenshot of the message which reveals that user will be receiving 1GB high-speed data alongside incoming and outgoing calls for free for three days.
Read More: Airtel offering free 1GB data to select inactive prepaid users
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Mystic Blue colour variant launched in India
Samsung has announced the launch of its new colour variant of the Galaxy Note 20 in India. The latest colour option is also available for pre-orders from key retail and online stores across the country.
The brand has introduced a new Mystic Blue colour option for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20. With this, the smartphone is available in three colour options including Mystic Bronze, Mystic Green and Mystic Blue colour options.