Today 10 August 2020 Technology News Highlights: Vivo Y1s, Realme C12 and more

1 Year extended warranty on Vivo X50 series for Vodafone users

Vodafone is now offering a one year extended warranty on the Vivo X50 series smartphones. Vodafone is also providing an additional one year warranty on the smartphone.



However, there is a catch. To avail this extended warranty, Vodafone customers have to buy the prepaid plan of Rs 819. Both the Vivo X50 or X50 Pro are eligible for the offer and customers will have to register within the first 30 days of purchasing the smartphone. Apart from Vivo x50 series, n other Vivo smartphone is covered under this offer.

Read more: Vodafone users to get 1 Year extended warranty on Vivo X50 series