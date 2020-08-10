Advertisement

Today 10 August 2020 Technology News Highlights: Vivo Y1s, Realme C12 and more

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : August 10, 2020 7:29 pm

Technology News Today, 10 August 2020 Highlights: Vivo Y1s, Realme C12 and more
Today Technology News Highlights: Vivo Y1s, Realme C12 and more.




17:44 (IST)

10 Aug 2020

1 Year extended warranty on Vivo X50 series for Vodafone users

Vodafone is now offering a one year extended warranty on the Vivo X50 series smartphones. Vodafone is also providing an additional one year warranty on the smartphone.

However, there is a catch. To avail this extended warranty, Vodafone customers have to buy the prepaid plan of Rs 819. Both the Vivo X50 or X50 Pro are eligible for the offer and customers will have to register within the first 30 days of purchasing the smartphone. Apart from Vivo x50 series, n other Vivo smartphone is covered under this offer.

Read more: Vodafone users to get 1 Year extended warranty on Vivo X50 series

17:19 (IST)

10 Aug 2020

Realme Smart TV now available at 1,250 ‘Royal Club’ offline stores across India

Realme Smart TV will now be available at 1,250 offline stores across India for the customers to purchase, the company has announced today. These offline stores are a part of the realme ‘Royal Club’, which is the privileged club providing more benefits for the customers.


Realme Smart TV was launched in India in the two sizes - 32 inches, priced at Rs 12,999 and 43 inches is priced at Rs 21,999. To recall, the TV was earlier available for purchase via online channels - realme.com and Flipkart.com.  

Read More: Realme Smart TV now available at 1,250 offline stores across India

16:52 (IST)

10 Aug 2020

Epson EH-TW7100 4K Pro UHD home theatre projector launched in India

 

Epson has today announced the launch of its latest home theatre projector in India. Dubbed as EH-TW7100, the 4K UHD projector is priced at Rs 1,37,999. 

 

The projector comes in a size of up to 1,270 cms (500 inches). It is loaded with a 4K PRO-UHD technology to enhance the viewing experience with a bright and vivid image. It comes with a high brightness of 3,000 lumens and a contrast ratio of 100,000:1, which is also ideal in well-lit environments to provide a sharp image with clearly defined shadow details and deep blacks.

 

Epson

 

16:43 (IST)

10 Aug 2020

Itel IBS-10 Bluetooth speaker launched in India

Itel has today announced the launch of a new Bluetooth speaker known as IBS-10, in India. The Bluetooth speaker comes with a price tag of Rs 1,299 and it is available for purchase from major retail stores across the country. The brand has also introduced IEP 24 Earphones in the country. 

 

itel IBS-10 comes with a stereo sound output of 10W. It is loaded with a 1500mAh battery, which the company claims can deliver up to 6 hours of battery life for uninterrupted streaming. The Bluetooth speaker comes with a dedicated play/pause and volume button that also resets Bluetooth pairing.

 

Read More: Itel IBS-10 Bluetooth speaker launched in India

 

16:03 (IST)

10 Aug 2020

OnePlus Nord starts receiving new OxygenOS update

OnePlus Nord has started receiving a new OxygenOS update that comes with several camera improvements, the company has announced. It is the fourth OxygenOS update since the phone's launch in July, and it is being rolled out in India and major global markets.

OnePlus is rolling out the new software update with version OxygenOS 10.5.4.AC01DA to the smartphone. The update has been announced by the company on its community forum and it improves the launch speed of the Gallery app, enhances the display experience, and fixes an issue being unable to join Red Cable Club and issue of background music pausing when launching front camera.

Read More: OnePlus Nord gets fourth Oxygen OS update with several camera improvements

15:40 (IST)

10 Aug 2020

Redmi Note 8 Pro Special Edition teased by Xiaomi

Xiaomi has teased a new special edition of Redmi Note 8 Pro. The phone is expected to come in Twilight Orange colour variant which was released for the Chinese market back in January.

Xiaomi in a Twitter post confirmed that a Redmi Note 8 Pro Special Edition would be arriving soon. The text in the tweet read, “A new special edition is about to join our #RedmiNote8Pro family. Can you guess the name of the colour?”

Read more: Redmi Note 8 Pro Special Edition coming soon

15:32 (IST)

10 Aug 2020

Paytm all-in-one Android POS device launched in India

 

Paytm has today announced the launch of its latest Android POS device for contactless ordering and payments in India. The device is said to be the first Android-based POS machine introduced in the country and it is said to be more powerful than the Linux-based POS devices. 

 

The POS device comes with Scan to Order service that is said to be getting adopted by thousands of restaurants and takeaway joints in the country. The smart POS device is available at an inaugural price of Rs 499 per month on rental basis. The device will enable delivery personnel of logistic players, Kirana stores, and small shopkeepers to accept digital payments on the go.

 

Read more: Paytm all-in-one Android POS device launched in India

 

Paytm

 

14:02 (IST)

10 Aug 2020

Nokia 5310 feature phone now available in the offline market in India

 

HMD Global launched its latest feature phone, the Nokia 5310, in India in month of June. Now, the brand has announced that the latest feature phone is available for purchase from offline retail stores. 

 

The Nokia 5310 will be available in White/Red and Black/Red at a recommended best buy price of INR 3,399 for the dual SIM variant. The feature phone will go on sale across major retail stores in the country starting from August 11. To recall, the feature phone was earlier available for purchase from Nokia.com and Amazon.

 

Read More: Nokia 5310 feature phone now available in the offline market in India

 

 

 

13:54 (IST)

10 Aug 2020

Samsung introduces AltZLife on Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51

Samsung has launched AltZLife, a feature that will help enhance the level of your smartphone’s privacy. The AltZLife feature will be available to the existing as well as new users of Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51 through a software update on August 10, 2020.


Samsung smartphone users can quickly and easily switch between normal mode and private mode (Secure Folder) by simply double clicking on the power key. The on-device AI function also intelligently suggests moving private content to the Secure Folder.
 

Read More: Samsung introduces AltZLife private mode on Galaxy A71, A51

13:32 (IST)

10 Aug 2020

Airtel launches ‘Ultra-Fast 4G’ services in Andaman and Nicobar with new optic fiber link

Bharti Airtel has congratulated the Department of Telecommunications on the inauguration of the undersea optic fiber link between Chennai and Andaman and Nicobar by the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi.

 

The company has also revealed that it has become the first mobile operator to launch the new Ultra-Fast 4G services in Andaman and Nicobar. The company has also revealed that with this Airtel users will get digital experience to customers on the islands. Airtel has been serving customers in Andaman and Nicobar since 2005. It was the first private operator to launch mobile services in the islands.


Read more: Airtel launches ‘Ultra-Fast 4G’ services in Andaman and Nicobar with new optic fiber link

 

Airtel

 

12:23 (IST)

10 Aug 2020

Lava launches Z61 Pro, A5, A9 Proudly Indian editions

Lava has today announced the launch its #ProudlyIndian portfolio on the occasion of India’s 74th Independence Day. The brand has launched Lava Z61 smartphone, Lava A5 and A9 feature phones Proudly Indian editions priced at Rs 5,777, Rs 1,333 and Rs 1,574 respectively.

This Limited Edition collection celebrates the spirit of Patriotism and Love for our Motherland. Lava’s #ProudlyIndian portfolio consists of both Smartphone and Feature phones and will be soon available across retail outlets and e-commerce platforms like Flipkart.

Read More: Lava Z61 Pro, A5, A9 Proudly Indian editions launched in India

11:50 (IST)

10 Aug 2020

Mi Note 10 Lite to be launched Mi 10i


Xiaomi launched Mi Note 10 Lite in April this year. Now the same phone is said to be launched in India as Xiaomi Mi 10i.

In code relating to the camera app, the Mi Note 10 Lite with its 64MP quad-camera setup is codenamed “toco”. Below it, there is another phone with a 64MP quad-camera setup too with the codename “tocoin”, and the product name “Mi 10i”.

Read More:  Xiaomi Mi 10i to be launched soon in India

11:39 (IST)

10 Aug 2020

Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G to launch in India on August, reveals Amazon

Samsung recently announced the launch of its new generation of flagship smartphones, the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. The company recently started the pre-orders for the latest smartphones and now, the launch date has been revealed as well. 

 

As per Amazon, the Galaxy Note 20 will be launched on August 28. The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is all set to launch on the same date. The smartphones are listed on the e-commerce platform and users can pre-order the device. The listing shows that the smartphones will be released on August 28, thus spilling some beans on the launch date.

 

11:10 (IST)

10 Aug 2020

Samsung Galaxy M51 to launch soon

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy M51 support page has appeared on Samsung Russia’s website. This confirms the phone’s existence and indicates that the Galaxy M51 will launch soon.

The support pages for the Galaxy M51 are now live on Samsung’s websites for Kazakhstan and Russia. The phone has appeared with the model number SM-M515F/DSN. So the phone will be arriving with dual-SIM functionality and will definitely be launched in these two markets. Sadly, the support page does not reveal any specs of the phone.

Read More: Samsung Galaxy M51 support pages go live, launch seems imminent


11:08 (IST)

10 Aug 2020

Amazon introduces upgraded Easy store in India

Amazon has today announced the upgraded Amazon Easy store format for Indian market. The company has revealed that the new format integrates multiple Amazon services through a single touchpoint. 

 

The company has revealed that the new store format will offer touch and feel product experience through a physical product display. Customers can also place an order on Amazon.in with guided assistance from the store staff and either pick up the order from the store or get it delivered at their doorstep. 

 

The first such exclusive Amazon Easy store is now operational in Mahalakshmi layout in Bengaluru. Amazon will soon expand the upgraded format stores to other parts of the country with existing and new network partners.

 

Read More: Amazon introduces upgraded Easy store in India

 

Amazon Easy Store

 

10:33 (IST)

10 Aug 2020

Realme C12 might launch in India soon, BIS certification reveals

Realme is all set to launch the Realme C15 smartphone in India soon. Now, it seems that the brand is also planning to launch a new smartphone named as Realme C12 in the country as well. 

 

The Realme C12 has been spotted on Geekbench and it has also appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website, which means that the phone will be launched in India pretty soon. The BIS certification reveals that the smartphone will come with model number RMX2189. This means that Realme will soon launch its new budget-centric smartphone in India.

 

Coming to the Geekbench listing, it also reveals that the Realme C12 will come with model number RMX2189. The listing reveals that the smartphone will run on Android 10 operating system.

 

10:31 (IST)

10 Aug 2020

Vivo Y1s launched

Vivo has launched a new smartphone under its Y-series - Vivo Y1s in Cambodia. The phone is priced at $109 which is approx. Rs 8,166 for the sole 2GB+32GB version. It comes in Aurora Blue and Olive Black colour options.

Vivo Y1s features a 6.22-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a dewdrop notch at the top and 720 x 1520 pixels resolution. The device is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 chipset with 2GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage. The storage is further expandable via a microSD card.

Read More: Vivo Y1s goes official with 6.22-inch HD+ display, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC

Samsung Galaxy M31s First Impressions: Can it take Samsung to new heights?

Google reintroduces Maps for Apple Watch after three years

Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch to get major update with new wellness features

Shinco announces discounts and offers on its range of TVs during Amazon Freedom Sale 2020

Two mysterious Realme smartphones appear online

Infinix Zero 8 tipped to launch soon with MediaTek Helio G90 SoC

