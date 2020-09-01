Today 1 September 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Xiaomi Mi Band, MediaKte Helio G95, Motorola One 5G and more

Technology News Today, 01 September 2020 LIVE Updates: Xiaomi Mi Band, MediaKte Helio G95, Motorola One 5G and more
Motorola One 5G with 5000mAh battery announced
Motorola has announced the launch of its latest 5G smartphone, the Motorola One 5G. The smartphone comes with a price tag of $500 (approx. Rs 36,660) and it will be available in Oxford Blue colour options.
Motorola One 5G specifications
The Motorola One 5G is the rebranded version of the Moto G 5G Plus smartphone launched last month. Motorola One 5G is loaded with a 6.7-inches (1080 × 2520 pixels) FHD+ LCD display with 21:9 tall aspect ratio along with support for HDR10, 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone is powered by 2.4GHz octa core Snapdragon 765 5G 7nm processor with Adreno 620 GPU. It has 4 GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 storage with expandable memory up to 1TB via the microSD slot.
