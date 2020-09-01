Advertisement

Today 1 September 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Xiaomi Mi Band, MediaKte Helio G95, Motorola One 5G and more

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : September 01, 2020 11:21 am

Latest News

Technology News Today, 01 September 2020 LIVE Updates: Xiaomi Mi Band, MediaKte Helio G95, Motorola One 5G and more
Advertisement

Body 1st Paragraph- Today Technology News live updates: Xiaomi Mi Band, MediaKte Helio G95, Motorola One 5G and more

 


LIVE BLOG

11:21 (IST)

1 Sep 2020

Motorola One 5G with 5000mAh battery announced

 

Motorola has announced the launch of its latest 5G smartphone, the Motorola One 5G. The smartphone comes with a price tag of $500 (approx. Rs 36,660) and it will be available in Oxford Blue colour options. 

 

Motorola One 5G specifications

 

The Motorola One 5G is the rebranded version of the Moto G 5G Plus smartphone launched last month.  Motorola One 5G is loaded with a 6.7-inches (1080 × 2520 pixels) FHD+ LCD display with 21:9 tall aspect ratio along with support for HDR10, 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone is powered by 2.4GHz octa core Snapdragon 765 5G 7nm processor with Adreno 620 GPU. It has 4 GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 storage with expandable memory up to 1TB via the microSD slot.

 

Read More: Motorola One 5G with 5000mAh battery announced

 

Motorola One 5G

 

MediaTek reveals Helio G95 aimed for Gaming smartphones

Airtel Payments Bank is now available at over 1650 unbanked villages in Chattisgarh

Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G mobile platform announced

PUBG bans 2.2 million players who have caught cheating

Motorola One 5G with 5000mAh battery announced

Mi Band 5 and Mi Watch Revolve launching soon in India

Latest News from

You might like this

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Today 31 August 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2, Reliance Retail, Redmi 9 and more

Today 29 August 2020 Technology News Highlight: OnePlus Watch and more

Today 27 August 2020: Technology News Highlights: Realme C15, Realme 7, Samsung Galaxy A12 and more

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Micromax TWS, Jio Fibre New plans, Samsung Galaxy M51 and more

Micromax TWS, Jio Fibre New plans, Samsung Galaxy M51 and more
Micromax: Will it able to make a comeback?

Micromax: Will it able to make a comeback?
Facebook unhappy with Apple, BSNL IPTV, Aitel Xtreme in more cities, Amazon Halo, OnePlus Nord

Facebook unhappy with Apple, BSNL IPTV, Aitel Xtreme in more cities, Amazon Halo, OnePlus Nord
Compaq to launch TV, Uber Auto, Canon, Redmi 9, Galaxy M51, Q&A

Compaq to launch TV, Uber Auto, Canon, Redmi 9, Galaxy M51, Q&A
Airtel hints at tariff hike, Asus Zenfone 7, Airforce app, Redmi K20 price cut

Airtel hints at tariff hike, Asus Zenfone 7, Airforce app, Redmi K20 price cut
Nokia 5.3 First Impression

Nokia 5.3 First Impression

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies