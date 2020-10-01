Today 1 October 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Google Chromecast, Pixel 4a, Pixel 5 and more

Realme Buds Wireless Pro and Buds Air Pro launch on October 7 in India

Realme will be launching Realme Buds Wireless Pro and Buds Air Pro on October 7 in India. The company has already confirmed to launch Realme Smart SLED 4K TV and Realme 7i in India on October 7.

The Realme Buds Wireless Pro will be sold on Amazon while the Realme Buds Air Pro will be sold on Flipkart.