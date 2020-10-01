Today 1 October 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Google Chromecast, Pixel 4a, Pixel 5 and more

Technology News Today,1 October 2020 LIVE Updates: Google Chromecast, Pixel 4a, Pixel 5 and more
LIVE BLOG
Realme Buds Wireless Pro and Buds Air Pro launch on October 7 in India
Realme will be launching Realme Buds Wireless Pro and Buds Air Pro on October 7 in India. The company has already confirmed to launch Realme Smart SLED 4K TV and Realme 7i in India on October 7.
The Realme Buds Wireless Pro will be sold on Amazon while the Realme Buds Air Pro will be sold on Flipkart.
Google nest comingto India on Oct 5
Google has launched a new smart speaker – the Nest Audio. It is an update to the original Google Home, and comes with a list of acoustic upgrades for a better music listening experience, apart from a slimmer profile. It brings forward some of the Assistant features the Nest Mini introduced last year, and it has the same sustainable fabric design using 70 percent recycled plastic. The Google Nest Audio has been priced at $99.99 (roughly Rs. 7,400). India pricing has not been revealed, though the country is amongst the first wave of launch countries. It will go on sale in the US, Canada, and India starting October 5. In India, it will be available via Flipkart and other retail outlets, the company revealed on its India blog post.
Chromecast With Google TV launched
Chromecast with Google TV has been launched. It also has a remote, unlike the previous generation Chromecast. The new Chromecast is more like Amazon Fire TV as it brings an Android TV interface and not just the ability to cast media on your TV. It was launched during Google's ‘Launch Night In' event. The Chromecast with Google TV is priced at $49.99 (roughly Rs. 3,700) in the US and will go on sale starting today. Availability in other countries can be expected by the end of the year, the company said. The Chromecast with Google TV runs on the new Google TV platform - which is the new branding for the Android TV platform and should not be confused with the original Google TV device.