Tinder's optional 'Face-To-Face' video calling feature now available

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : October 28, 2020 11:08 am

Tinder has introduced a new video calling feature where the user can video chat with his/her matches.
Tinder, the social dating app is now adding a video chat feature in its app after testing it in a select few markets early this year. The feature is now live globally and is called 'Face-to-Face'.

 

Face to Face is an optional opt-in feature so it is up to the user if he/she wants to enable the face-to-face feature. For the feature to work, both the users who have matched should have opted-in for face-to-face chat and the feature can only be used with people who you have matched with.

 

Keeping all the security and privacy of a user in place, Tinder will also be providing an option to the user for reporting people if they tend to harass the person. You will also have an option to ignore the video call.

 

Commenting on the rollout, Rory Kozoll, Head of Trust and Safety Product at Tinder said "This adds to our growing list of features built focused on member safety throughout their dating journey, like Photo Verification, Safety Center and our offensive message detection technology."

 

The feature has already been made available in the application so you can start having video calls with the person you have matched with, without meeting him/her in-person. 

