Tinder launches Tinder Love and Care dating wellness guide for women daters in India

Tinder is taking steps to give women daters in India a safe and confident experience on their dates, with its new dating wellness guide called Tinder Love and Care (TLC). It has been developed in collaboration with ‘That Sassy Thing’, a female-founded new age sexual wellness brand. TLC features advice and insights from prominent female experts and queer voices in India, covering a range of topics such as sexual health, intimacy and fostering honest conversations with dates, all while prioritising self-care.

Tinder says that 80% of 18 to 25-year-olds admit that their personal self-care is their top priority when dating, and 79% expecting potential partners to do the same. TLC is a versatile guide that answers questions such as how to have a conversation with a partner about sexual health, how to normalise conversations about consent, how to feel confident in your own skin, how to date if you believe your sexual orientation is more fluid, among many others.

The guide has features which encourage members to be more explicit and transparent about putting oneself out there for all kinds of possibilities.

List of experts handling TLC

TLC offers answers to a collection of questions by a range of experts in various fields including Zoya Ali, reproductive health scientist, Dr. Deepti Pinto Rosario, an OB-GYN, Dr. Esha Chainani, an OB-GYN, Dr. Niveditha Manokaran, sexual and reproductive health clinician, Swati Jagdish, Sexuality Health Educator, and Artika Singh, a sex and menstrual health educator.

A bunch of other experts inclide Karishma Swarup, sexuality educator, Dr. Lakshmi Sukumaran, cardiac and transplant anesthesiologist, Gauri Gupta,disability community facilitator, Apurupa Vatsalya, Sexuality Educator, Prarthana, video creator, artist Ella D’ Verma, Sakshi Tickoo, occupational therapist, Utsavi Jhaveri, tattoo artist, and Dr. Madhura, psychiatrist, who share their experiences and knowledge to help young women navigate their conversations and relationships on the app.

Tinder members in India will see in-app cards on Tinder highlighting the Tinder Love and Care guide that they can click into to explore the FAQs. In addition to TLC, the Tinder works to create affirming spaces through campaigns like ‘Let’s Talk Consent’ in partnership with Yuvaa and Pink Legal, which encourages conversations around safe dating and ‘Let’s Talk Gender’ with Gaysi Family, that encourages conversations about ways in which individuals identify and express their gender.