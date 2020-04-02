  • 07:07 Apr 03, 2020

Timex India mobile app launched

April 02, 2020

The application can be downloaded from Play Store or iOS App store and is compatible with all devices.
Timex has introduced its latest application called ‘Timex India’. This app is a one-stop solution to all your Timex watch related queries. The application can be downloaded from Play Store or iOS App store and is compatible with all devices.

The Timex India app not only authenticates your watch purchase but also enables a paperless warranty registration simply by scanning the QR code on Timex watches.

Once opened, the app comes with an option to scan the QR code on the Timex watch. The QR code upon scanning enables a screen and voice message that authenticates the product. This would safeguard consumers against counterfeit products available in the market.

Additionally, all other important details pertaining to the purchased watch such as product details, contact details of customer service and product warranty appear on the App screen.
 
The consumers can also know more about the Timex brand, its social media channels, new product launches and latest offers on this app. One can also review the products purchased and share feedback with this app.

The customers also stand a chance to win a Timex watch by simply scanning the QR code of their new Timex watch on the app and sharing a screenshot of the same one their social media handles tagging Timex India.

