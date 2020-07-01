Tiktok alternative Chingari app garners 5 million downloads: Everything you need to know

Chingari also pays its content creator on the basis of how viral the video becomes.

Following the ban of 59 Chinese apps by Government of India, Indians have rushed to download alternatives of these apps. One such app is Chingari, an Indian alternative to Chinese TikTok app.



Chingari social app has so far garnered 5 million+ downloads on Google Play Store as TikTok is no longer available to download on Google Play Store and App Store. The Chingari app was founded by Bengaluru-based programmers Biswatma Nayak and Siddharth Gautam in November 2018.



Chingari is available for both Android and iOS and free to download. The app is available in languages including English, Hindi, Bangla, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Punjabi, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu.

Similar to Tiktok, users can watch the video by scrolling up or down, without signing in. However, to like or upload videos, one has to login to the app. The app asks permission to access the phone's camera, location, and microphone.



The app has three main screens or tabs - Videos, News, and Game Zone. It allows a user to download and upload videos alongside with features like chat with friends, interact with new people, share content, browse through feed, and more.

Users can play different games different from the application without needing it to install on their smartphone. The app also offers access to trending news, entertainment news, quotes, and memes as well.



Chingari also pays its content creator on the basis of how viral the video becomes. For each video uploaded on the app by the user, he or she gets points per view and these points that can be redeemed for cash. Chingari also offers some basic video-editing features. Users can record videos at different speeds and one can also apply some filters and add Audio in the video.



