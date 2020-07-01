Advertisement

Tiktok alternative Chingari app garners 5 million downloads: Everything you need to know

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 01, 2020 4:59 pm

Latest News

Chingari also pays its content creator on the basis of how viral the video becomes.

Following the ban of 59 Chinese apps by Government of India, Indians have rushed to download alternatives of these apps. One such app is Chingari, an Indian alternative to Chinese TikTok app.

Chingari social app has so far garnered 5 million+ downloads on Google Play Store as TikTok is no longer available to download on Google Play Store and App Store. The Chingari app was founded by Bengaluru-based programmers Biswatma Nayak and Siddharth Gautam in November 2018.

Chingari is available for both Android and iOS and free to download. The app is available in languages including English, Hindi, Bangla, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Punjabi, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu.

 

ALSO READ: Mitron vs Roposo vs Chingari vs TikTok: Which one is India’s next big hit?


Similar to Tiktok, users can watch the video by scrolling up or down, without signing in. However, to like or upload videos, one has to login to the app. The app asks permission to access the phone's camera, location, and microphone.

The app has three main screens or tabs - Videos, News, and Game Zone. It allows a user to download and upload videos alongside with features like chat with friends, interact with new people, share content, browse through feed, and more.

 

Users can play different games different from the application without needing it to install on their smartphone. The app also offers access to trending news, entertainment news, quotes, and memes as well.

Chingari also pays its content creator on the basis of how viral the video becomes. For each video uploaded on the app by the user, he or she gets points per view and these points that can be redeemed for cash.  Chingari also offers some basic video-editing features. Users can record videos at different speeds and one can also apply some filters and add Audio in the video.

Dell introduces new Precision 5550 mobile workstation in India

Meet Mezo: An Indian app to make your SMS Smart, Secure and Spam-free

Japanese startup Donut Robotics creates new smart C-mask

Mitron vs Roposo vs Chingari vs TikTok: Which one is India’s next big hit?

ZEE5 announces short video-sharing platform HiPi for Indian users

Oppo F15 4GB RAM variant to launch soon in India under Rs 18,000

Latest News from

Tags: Chingari app Chingari

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Meet Mezo: An Indian app to make your SMS Smart, Secure and Spam-free

Mitron vs Roposo vs Chingari vs TikTok: Which one is India’s next big hit?

ZEE5 announces short video-sharing platform HiPi for Indian users

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Jio doesn't use Chinese Equipment, Mediatek G35 and G25, Amazon Pantry, Unlock Me game, Realme C11 and more

Jio doesn't use Chinese Equipment, Mediatek G35 and G25, Amazon Pantry, Unlock Me game, Realme C11 and more
TikTok, 2 Xiaomi apps, UCBrowers and many more apps banned in India

TikTok, 2 Xiaomi apps, UCBrowers and many more apps banned in India
Indian student develops IoT Product, Byjus, BSNL offering 4G at the price of 3G and more

Indian student develops IoT Product, Byjus, BSNL offering 4G at the price of 3G and more
Will One Plus Nord make an impact, Apple WWDC, AMD, Intel and more

Will One Plus Nord make an impact, Apple WWDC, AMD, Intel and more
Very few non Chinese Mobile options in the market: AIMRA

Very few non Chinese Mobile options in the market: AIMRA
40% people asking for non Chinese mobiles at retail counters, Spotify on Amazon and more

40% people asking for non Chinese mobiles at retail counters, Spotify on Amazon and more

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies