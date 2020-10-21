TicWatch Pro 3 GPS launched in India for Rs 27,999

TicWatch Pro 3 GPS is the first Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC powered smartwatch that runs on Google’s Wear OS.

Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 GPS has been launched in India for Rs 27,999. The new smartwatch is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC and is based on Google's Wear OS. With this, TicWatch Pro 3 GPS is the first Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC powered smartwatch that runs on Google’s Wear OS.



The smartwatch comes in a single Shadow Black colour option and is available to buy from Amazon India.





TicWatch Pro 3 GPS smartwatch features a 1.4-inch Retina AMOLED display with 454 x 454 pixels resolution. It has a classic round dial with stainless steel and plastic featuring a silicone strap.



The smartwatch is powered by the Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC paired with 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage. The watch is water and dust resistant with IP68 up to 1.5 meter. It packs a 595mAh battery which claims to offer backup of up to 72 hours in Smart Mode and up to 45 days in Essential Mode.



For connectivity, the smartwatch features Bluetooth 4.2 and is compatible with Android above iOS. There are 10 workout modes including outdoor running, indoor running, cycling, swimming, rowing, and mountain climbing, among others.



The TicWatch Pro 3 GPS comes with new Tic apps including TicZen, TicBreathe, TicOxygen, TicHealth, TicMotion, TicExcersie, and TicSleep apps. Sensors include Heart Rate Sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, and barometer.





The TicWatch Pro 3 GPS also comes with NFC to make payments with Google Pay. It comes with call and message notifications. The smartwatch measures 47x48x12.2mm and weighs 41.9 grams.





