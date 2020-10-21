Advertisement

TicWatch Pro 3 GPS launched in India for Rs 27,999

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : October 21, 2020 10:57 am

Latest News

TicWatch Pro 3 GPS is the first Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC powered smartwatch that runs on Google’s Wear OS.

Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 GPS has been launched in India for Rs 27,999. The new smartwatch is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC and is based on Google's Wear OS. With this, TicWatch Pro 3 GPS is the first Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC powered smartwatch that runs on Google’s Wear OS.

The smartwatch comes in a single Shadow Black colour option and is available to buy from Amazon India.


TicWatch Pro 3 GPS smartwatch features a 1.4-inch Retina AMOLED display with 454 x 454 pixels resolution. It has a classic round dial with stainless steel and plastic featuring a silicone strap.

The smartwatch is powered by the Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC paired with 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage. The watch is water and dust resistant with IP68 up to 1.5 meter. It packs a 595mAh battery which claims to offer backup of up to 72 hours in Smart Mode and up to 45 days in Essential Mode.

For connectivity, the smartwatch features Bluetooth 4.2 and is compatible with Android above iOS. There are 10 workout modes including outdoor running, indoor running, cycling, swimming, rowing, and mountain climbing, among others.

The TicWatch Pro 3 GPS comes with new Tic apps including TicZen, TicBreathe, TicOxygen, TicHealth, TicMotion, TicExcersie, and TicSleep apps. Sensors include Heart Rate Sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, and barometer.


The TicWatch Pro 3 GPS also comes with NFC to make payments with Google Pay. It comes with call and message notifications. The smartwatch measures 47x48x12.2mm and weighs 41.9 grams.

TicWatch GTX Smartwatch launched in India with a 10-day battery life

Latest News from

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Western Digital launches palm-sized My Passport SSD

Samsung announces Galaxy Fit2

5 Reasons That make The iOS 14 Update A Must Have

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, Scandisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, Scandisk

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Top 5 Controversies with OnePlus

Top 5 Controversies with OnePlus

Top 5 Indian OTT Platforms

Top 5 Indian OTT Platforms

Top 5 mobile deals to watchout for during Flipkart Big Billion Days

Top 5 mobile deals to watchout for during Flipkart Big Billion Days

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Best storage solutions from Western Digital and Scandisk

Best storage solutions from Western Digital and Scandisk
Jio 5G smartphone to cost Rs 2500, Jio RS222 pack revised, Xiaomi and Twitter controversy, Paytm Credit Card

Jio 5G smartphone to cost Rs 2500, Jio RS222 pack revised, Xiaomi and Twitter controversy, Paytm Credit Card
Micromax In - Desh Bhakti or Marketing?

Micromax In - Desh Bhakti or Marketing?
Exclusive: Micromax in Series Details

Exclusive: Micromax in Series Details
Paytm charger 2% for toping wallet using credit card, HBO to leave India, Mi 10T

Paytm charger 2% for toping wallet using credit card, HBO to leave India, Mi 10T
Xiaomi buying Honor?, OnePlus 8T Pro will come, Jio Smart Meter

Xiaomi buying Honor?, OnePlus 8T Pro will come, Jio Smart Meter

Latest Picture Story

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Top 10 new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in October 2020

Top cheapest postpaid plans from Jio, Airtel and Vi

Top 10 weird gadgets

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies