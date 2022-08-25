TicWatch GTH2 announced with 10 days battery life

TicWatch GTH2 smartwatch has been launched by Mobvoi. The new smartwatch comes with 100+ sport modes and it has an IP68 waterproof rating. Let’s see the pricing and specifications details of the new smartwatch.

The TicWatch GTH2 is priced at 399 yuan which is approx. Rs 4,650. The watch is available for purchase on the Mobvoi website.

TicWatch GTH2 specifications

TicWatch GTH2 smartwatch features a 1.72-inch HD display with a resolution of 356×400 pixels. Moreover, it comes with over 100 customisable watch faces so you can customize your watch as per your preference.

For connectivity, the smartwatch features Bluetooth 5.2 and is compatible with Android and iOS devices. Additionally, there over 100 sports modes available in the watch.

READ MORE: TicWatch GTH Pro announced with arterial health sensing

As for the battery, the watch comes with a 260mAh battery that can last for up to 10 days on a single charge and takes around two hours to completely recharge. In addition, the watch comes with an IP68 waterproof rating and can be used for swimming or in the rain.

In addition, the smartwatch has many health monitoring functions. This includes continuous heart rate, step counters, sleep tracking, blood oxygen measurement and stress management. Besides, the TicWatch GTH2 comes with a built-in PPG sensor that provides heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, pressure, and breathing rate measurements.

Earlier this year, TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS was launched in India for Rs 29,999. The smartwatch is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC and it runs on WearOS by Google. It is available for purchase on Amazon India. It comes in a single Shadow Black colour option.