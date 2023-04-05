Three iPhones may not get iOS 17 this year: Check details

Apple is known for its strong update commitment policy and many users appreciate the company for providing OS updates to iPhones for as long as 5 years. However, three new iPhones, including the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and the iPhone X, may not receive the upcoming iOS 17 update. Here’s why.

A report from MacRumours suggests that the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X might be at the end of their software update cycle. The report says that Apple’s upcoming iOS 17 update will not be available for these iPhones launched in 2017. This is because these models have already received five major iOS upgrades since they launched with iOS 11 out of the box.

All three models received the iOS 16.4 update recently, which came with many new features. With iOS 16 being the fifth major update for iPhone 8, 8 Plus and the iPhone X, it is likely that the devices will not get iOS 17. Apple hasn’t officially commented on the list of eligible iPhone models that will get the new iOS 17 update. However, one can expect a confirmation on the compatible list for iOS 17 at WWDC 2023.

Apple recently announced that it will be hosting the WWDC 2023 annual conference from June 5 till June 9. While the event will be live-streamed online, there’s an opportunity for developers and students to celebrate in person at a special experience at Apple Park on opening day. Free for all developers, Apple WWDC 2023 will showcase what’s coming next in iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS.

Apart from that, Apple has also announced that it will be opening its first walk-in store in India in Mumbai. Apple BKC store will be opening in the Jio World Drive Mall in Mumbai, Maharashtra. “Inspired by the iconic Kaali Peeli taxi art unique to Mumbai, the Apple BKC creative includes colourful interpretations of the decals combined with many Apple products and services that will be available for our customers to discover”, said Apple.