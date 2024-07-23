Thomson goes Solo for Laptops in India

Thomson has unveiled a new range of laptops set to be sold exclusively on Flipkart, marking a significant move as the company ventures into the Indian market independently. Unlike its previous strategy with SmartTVs, where Thomson partnered with Super Plastronics Pvt. Ltd (SPPL) for manufacturing and distribution in the country, the new laptops will be imported and are not produced locally.

The launch includes eight models powered by Intel processors, ranging from Intel Celeron for basic tasks to Intel Core i3, i5, and i7 12th generation processors, with plans to introduce 13th generation models shortly. Priced starting at Rs 14,990, the laptops are positioned to offer high performance at accessible rates, catering to students, everyday users, and professionals alike.

Thomson NEO Core Series Intel Core i5 12th Gen 1235U

Specifications : Intel Core i5 Processor (12th Gen), 8 GB LPDDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD, Windows 11 Home, 39.62 cm (15.6 inch) Display

Price: ₹37,999

Thomson Intel Celeron Dual Core N4020

Specifications : Intel Celeron Dual Core Processor, 4 GB LPDDR4 RAM, 128 GB SSD, Windows 11 Home, 35.81 cm (14.1 inch) Display

Price: ₹14,990

Thomson NEO Core Series Intel Core i3 12th Gen 1215U

Specifications : Intel Core i3 Processor (12th Gen), 8 GB LPDDR4 RAM, 256 GB SSD, Windows 11 Home, 39.62 cm (15.6 inch) Display

Price: ₹26,990

Thomson NEO Core Series Intel Core i7 12th Gen 1255U

Specifications : Intel Core i7 Processor (12th Gen), 16 GB LPDDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD, Windows 11 Home, 39.62 cm (15.6 inch) Display

Price: ₹43,990

Thomson Intel Celeron Dual Core N4020

Specifications : Intel Celeron Dual Core Processor, 4 GB LPDDR4 RAM, 128 GB SSD, Windows 11 Home, 39.62 cm (15.6 inch) Display

Price: ₹16,990

Thomson NEO Core Series Intel Core i5 12th Gen 1235U

Specifications : Intel Core i5 Processor (12th Gen), 16 GB LPDDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD, Windows 11 Home, 39.62 cm (15.6 inch) Display

Price: ₹37,990

Thomson NEO Core Series Intel Core i3 12th Gen 1215U

Specifications : Intel Core i3 Processor (12th Gen), 8 GB LPDDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD, Windows 11 Home, 39.62 cm (15.6 inch) Display

Price: ₹27,990

Thomson Intel Celeron Dual Core N4020

Specifications : Intel Celeron Dual Core Processor, 4 GB LPDDR4 RAM, 128 GB SSD, Windows 11 Home, 35.81 cm (14.1 inch) Display

Price: ₹16,490

Pierre Krasnovsky, Global General Manager at Thomson Computing, remarked, “The launch in India highlights our dedication to delivering top-quality products at competitive prices. We believe this new laptop range will be well-received by Indian consumers.” Krasnovsky added that the laptops are designed to address a broad spectrum of user needs, from academic to professional environments.

Avinash Singh, Country Manager for Thomson India, expressed enthusiasm about the launch, stating, “Thomson has always been committed to making cutting-edge technology accessible. Our new laptop range combines exceptional performance with affordability, and availability on Flipkart ensures these products reach a wide customer base across India.”