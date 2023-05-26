Thomson Android FA Series TVs, Semi-automatic top-load washing machines launched in India: Know details

Thomson has debuted a new lineup of Android-powered Smart TVs in India, called the FA series. The new TV range includes a total of five models with up to 50-inch size. Apart from that, the brand has also debuted new semi-automatic top-load washing machines in 9kg, 10kg, 11kg and 12kg capacities.

Thomson Android FA Series TVs: Price, Specs

The prices of the new Thomson Android FA series TVs are as follows:

Model Name Size Resolution Price (Rs) 32RT1022 32 HD 10,499 40RT1033 40 FHD 15,999 42RT1044 42 FHD 16,999 43OPMAXGT9010 43 4K (Google TV) 22,999 50OPMAXGT9020 50 4K (Google TV) 27,999

As for the specs, the new FA series is packed with Android 11 TV OS in 32”, 40” and 42” screen sizes, while the 43” & 50” screen sizes have Google TV. These will be available on Flipkart for purchase, beginning 30th May, 2023.

The new FA series with realtek processor are packed Android 11 with features like Bezel-less design, 30W speakers, Dolby Digital, built in Netflix, more than 6,000 apps and games Like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, Apple TV, Voot, Zee5, Sony LIV, Google Play Store with 500,000 TV shows.

The new Google TVs with 4k display are bezel less and supported by Dolby Vision HDR 10+, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TrueSurround, 40W Dolby Audio Stereo Box Speakers, 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM, and Dual Band Wi-Fi (2.4 + 5 GHz).

Read More: Sony BRAVIA XR A80L OLED TVs launched in India: Price, Specs and more

Thomson Semi-automatic Washing Machines: Price, Features

The THOMSON semi automatic TSA9000SP 9 kg is available at Rs 9499, TSA1000SP 10 kg at Rs 10,999, TSA1100SP 11 kg at Rs 11,999 and TSA1200SP 12 kg at Rs 12,999, respectively. These will also be available on Flipkart from May 30 for purchase.

The features of the washing machines include: