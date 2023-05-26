Thomson Android FA Series TVs, Semi-automatic top-load washing machines launched in India: Know details

Thomson has debuted a new lineup of Android-powered Smart TVs in India, called the FA series. The new TV range includes a total of five models with up to 50-inch size. Apart from that, the brand has also debuted new semi-automatic top-load washing machines in 9kg, 10kg, 11kg and 12kg capacities.
Thomson Android FA Series TVs: Price, Specs
The prices of the new Thomson Android FA series TVs are as follows:
|Model Name
|Size
|Resolution
|Price (Rs)
|32RT1022
|32
|HD
|10,499
|40RT1033
|40
|FHD
|15,999
|42RT1044
|42
|FHD
|16,999
|43OPMAXGT9010
|43
|4K (Google TV)
|22,999
|50OPMAXGT9020
|50
|4K (Google TV)
|27,999
As for the specs, the new FA series is packed with Android 11 TV OS in 32”, 40” and 42” screen sizes, while the 43” & 50” screen sizes have Google TV. These will be available on Flipkart for purchase, beginning 30th May, 2023.
The new FA series with realtek processor are packed Android 11 with features like Bezel-less design, 30W speakers, Dolby Digital, built in Netflix, more than 6,000 apps and games Like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, Apple TV, Voot, Zee5, Sony LIV, Google Play Store with 500,000 TV shows.
The new Google TVs with 4k display are bezel less and supported by Dolby Vision HDR 10+, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TrueSurround, 40W Dolby Audio Stereo Box Speakers, 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM, and Dual Band Wi-Fi (2.4 + 5 GHz).
Read More: Sony BRAVIA XR A80L OLED TVs launched in India: Price, Specs and more
Thomson Semi-automatic Washing Machines: Price, Features
The THOMSON semi automatic TSA9000SP 9 kg is available at Rs 9499, TSA1000SP 10 kg at Rs 10,999, TSA1100SP 11 kg at Rs 11,999 and TSA1200SP 12 kg at Rs 12,999, respectively. These will also be available on Flipkart from May 30 for purchase.
The features of the washing machines include:
- 3D Wash Rollers – The 3D Wash rollers swirl the water anti-clockwise to help the detergent to spread throughout.
- Turbo Dry Spin – Huge air suction dryer designed for 10X faster performance.
- Detergent Box – Designed to uniformly release detergent for optimum washing.
- Conventional Design – Increases the durability of the machines by avoiding sparks during operation.
- Double Waterfall – Avoids the detergent to get accumulated in one place and distributes it evenly
- Soft Close Lid – Door shuts gently, damper automatically slows its movement keeping your hand from getting stuck.