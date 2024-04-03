This Galaxy S24 Series Feature Will Not Come To Galaxy S23 Series

Samsung Galaxy S24 series came loaded with Galaxy AI which was then ported by the company to its older flagships, including the Galaxy S23 series, Z Flip 5, Z Fold 5 and the Tab S9 series. However, some of the features remain Galaxy S24 exclusive, such as full-screen AOD, and now the company has confirmed another feature that won’t be coming to Galaxy S23 series.

Samsung enabled a new Super HDR feature on its Galaxy S24 series, based on Google’s Ultra HDR feature that was made available beginning with Android 14. A Moderator confirmed on Samsung forums that the Super HDR feature won’t be making its way to the Galaxy S23 series. “In the case of Super HDR, only the S24 model that can be supported by AP and display is supported”, said the moderator.

As to what’s Super HDR, the feature enables lifelike photo viewing on supported models when these models capture photos with HDR enabled. Once clicked, the Galaxy S24 series will show these photos in the Gallery and apps like Instagram with higher dynamic range, deeper colours, and overall a better detailed photo. You can identify that it’s a Super HDR photo as the screen brightness increases as soon as the photo is displayed on the screen, be it in Instagram or the default Gallery app.

According to the moderator, the Processor as well as the display have to support the Super HDR feature and both of them on the Galaxy S23 series seem advanced enough to handle it. However, it seems like Samsung may have to rework a lot on the camera in Galaxy S23 series to make this S24 series feature work and it may not be viable for the company to do so at the moment.

The feature in general, has been liked by many Pixel users and Galaxy S24 series users as well. It may come as a disappointment to older Samsung flagship customers but they still have a lot to get excited about with Galaxy AI and One UI 6.1 in general. The new software update has proven to be one of the best one in Samsung’s history so far as per our experience with it.