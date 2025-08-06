Mid-Range Smartphone Comparison: OnePlus Nord CE 5 and Vivo Y400 Pro 5G

The mid-range smartphone market in India has been flooding lately with new options and out of the sea of options available, here is a comparison of two smartphones from key players in the segment, including the OnePlus Nord CE 5 and Vivo Y400 Pro 5G.

Display

The OnePlus Nord CE 5 sports a 6.77-inch AMOLED Display with a full-HD+ Resolution (2392 x 1080 pixels), 120Hz refresh rate, 1430 nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3, PWM Dimming, 387 ppi, and up to 300Hz touch sampling rate.

The Vivo Y400 Pro 5G sports a 6.77-inch AMOLED Display with a full-HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2392 pixels, 387 ppi, 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 4500 nits of peak brightness. It also supports P3 wide colour gamut.

While both their displays look identical, the Vivo Y400 Pro 5G has the better panel due to the higher brightness values it supports. This means it will be more visible outdoors.

Performance & Software

The MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Apex Edition SoC powers the OnePlus device with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The Vivo handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Between the OnePlus Nord CE 5 and Vivo Y400 Pro 5G, the former not only has the more powerful Chipset but also gets faster and more RAM as well that will result in better day-to-day performance. It will also help gamers to some extent as the Dimensity 7300 can run casual games at best. While more demanding titles would still work on Vivo’s phone, they’d run smoother and look better on the Nord CE 5.

Software-wise, both of them are running on Android 15-based skins but we feel the OnePlus’ software is far superior than FunTouch OS, in terms of features, smoothness, as well as visuals. Furthermore, OnePlus promises 4 major OS updates and 6 years of security patches for the Nord CE 5, while Vivo Y400 Pro’s software update policy includes 3 major OS updates and 4 years of security patches, both of which are inferior compared to OnePlus.

Battery & Cameras

The Nord CE 5 is backed by a 7100mAh battery that supports 80W SuperVOOC wired charging. The Vivo handset is backed by a 5500mAh battery with 90W fast wired charging support. Again, the Nord CE 5 is the clear winner in this department also, due to the much larger cell under the hood.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5 has a dual camera setup at the rear including a 50MP f/1.8 Sony LYT-600 primary sensor with OIS and an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle camera. On the front, there is a 16MP f/2.4 Sony IMX480 sensor for selfies and video calls.

For optics, Vivo Y400 Pro 5G gets a dual camera system on the back, including a 50MP f/1.79 Sony IMX882 main sensor with PDAF and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. On the front, it gets a 32MP f/2.4 selfie sensor.

Both the OnePlus Nord CE 5 and Vivo Y400 Pro 5G feature solid main Sensors on paper. However, when it comes to the secondary camera, OnePlus takes a more practical approach by opting for an ultra-wide-angle lens instead of a depth sensor. This choice offers more real-world utility for users, giving the OnePlus Nord CE 5 the EDGE in this category as well. However, note that real-world usage may showcase different results where Vivo might do better. As we haven’t tested the devices side-by-side, we can’t comment on which one of them performs better in real world scenarios.

Additional Features

There are a few features, however, where the Vivo Y400 Pro 5G stands out, including an IP65 rating and a set of stereo speakers, both of which the Nord CE 5 lacks. Both of them have an IR blaster and both the devices lack NFC.

Verdict

The OnePlus Nord CE 5 comes in Black Infinity, Marble Mist and Nexus Blue colours. It is priced at Rs 24,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, Rs 26,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model and Rs 28,999 for the top-end 12GB + 256GB trim.

Vivo Y400 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 24,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and Rs 26,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant.

Between the OnePlus Nord CE 5 and Vivo Y400 Pro 5G, we think the former offers much higher value for the same price tag as Vivo’s phone. While Vivo’s device does have an edge in terms of display brightness, IP rating, and stereo speakers, we don’t think these features are justifiable enough to recommend it over the OnePlus Nord CE 5.