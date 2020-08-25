Thailand's LED TV manufacturer Treeview forays into Indian market

Treeview has introduced a series of smart televisions ranging from 32-inch to 75-inches.

Treeview Co. Ltd., Thailand’s leading LED TV & appliances manufacturer, has today announced its India entry with the launch of a range of Smart Android Full HD TV models. Treeview’s entire range will be available across India starting today at partner consumer electronics stores.



Treeview has introduced a series of smart televisions ranging from 32-inch to 75-inches. The company will soon be expanding its range of televisions to include exclusive frameless televisions up to 96-inches. Along with QThree Ventures, Treeview will also be launching laser TVs for the first time in India, which is scalable between 100-inch to 300-inches at very competitive prices.



The company has entered into a global partnership with QThree Ventures to introduce its products in India, Middle East, European and select African countries, it said in a statement. Bollywood actor and style icon Hrithik Roshan will be the brand ambassador for Treeview in India.



According to the company, in metro cities, people are opting for bigger TVs. And in tier 2, 3 and 4 cities, people are now gradually shifting towards smart TVs with rich features.



Speaking on the partnership Chutintorn Sam Gongsakdi, Ambassador of Thailand to India, said, “I am delighted to see that Thailand’s homegrown companies are making a mark globally. Treeview has partnered with QThree Ventures, a leading Indian Electronics trading company, to enter the Indian market. Such alliances help strengthen the India-Thailand economic relationship. I wish Treeview and QThree Ventures all the very best for this partnership.”



Jubin Peter, Founder and Chairman, QThree Ventures said, “We are delighted to be the global strategic partners for Treeview in India, Middle East, Europe and Africa. Given our expertise and experience in the Indian consumer electronics market, we understand that Treeview has packed in a host of features that provides consumers with the latest technology at extremely competitive prices. Our aim is to target every family residing in metros, tier 2, 3 and 4 cities with Treeview’s exciting line-up of products.”



Speaking on the association with Hrithik Roshan, Jubin said “Hrithik Roshan is a youth icon who stands for his belief in hard work, persistence and commitment. He truly personifies the brands’ beliefs and is the perfect fit for taking the Treeview name to every household in India.”