Tenda introduces home mesh WiFi routers system in India

The company has introduced MW3 AC1200 and Nova MW6 Whole home mesh WiFi router system in the country.

Advertisement

Tenda has announced the launch of a new home mesh WiFi routers system in India. The company has introduced MW3 AC1200 and Nova MW6 Whole home mesh WiFi router system in the country.

The Tenda MW6 is priced at Rs 15,999, while MW3 comes with a price tag of Rs 9,999. The Tenda MW3 is a 1200Mbps dual band distribution mesh Wi-Fi system designed for 100-300 meter square area. The pack of 3 provides you with up to 300㎡ Wi-Fi range; while a pack of 2 provides up to 200 square feet Wi-Fi range. The WiFi system is compliant with IEEE 802.11v and IEEE 802.11r seamless roaming protocols.

Advertisement

Nova MW6 is powered with Mesh technology, a set of three units covers home up to 6,000 square feet with strong Wi-Fi signals. It comes with Smart Auto-path Selection Technology to ensure a robust wireless network and maximize a faster home internet. The system is equipped with MU-MIMO and Smart QoS Intelligence Technology features that the brand claims provide stable wireless connection, while QoS Intelligence Technology allocates bandwidth to ensure smooth streaming, gaming, downloading and uninterrupted video chat at the same time.

Tenda Nova MW6 comes equipped with Beamforming Technology which helps in focusing transmit power onto wireless devices for better signal strength. Both the WiFi systems can be accessed with Smart Tenda WiFi application that allows one to have easy access to the device and also blocking any unauthorized users with a single tap. They also support Parental Control to help parents with the internet safely while kids are accessing the internet and Guest Network to protect personal privacy as well.