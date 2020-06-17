Advertisement

Tenda introduces home mesh WiFi routers system in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 17, 2020 6:40 pm

Latest News

The company has introduced MW3 AC1200 and Nova MW6 Whole home mesh WiFi router system in the country.
Advertisement

Tenda has announced the launch of a new home mesh WiFi routers system in India. The company has introduced MW3 AC1200 and Nova MW6 Whole home mesh WiFi router system in the country. 

 

The Tenda MW6 is priced at Rs 15,999, while MW3 comes with a price tag of Rs 9,999. The Tenda MW3 is a 1200Mbps dual band distribution mesh Wi-Fi system designed for 100-300 meter square area. The pack of 3 provides you with up to 300㎡ Wi-Fi range; while a pack of 2 provides up to 200 square feet  Wi-Fi range. The WiFi system is compliant with IEEE 802.11v and IEEE 802.11r seamless roaming protocols.

 

Advertisement

 

Nova MW6 is powered with Mesh technology, a set of three units covers home up to 6,000 square feet with strong Wi-Fi signals. It comes with Smart Auto-path Selection Technology to ensure a robust wireless network and maximize a faster home internet. The system is equipped with MU-MIMO and Smart QoS Intelligence Technology features that the brand claims provide stable wireless connection, while QoS Intelligence Technology allocates bandwidth to ensure smooth streaming, gaming, downloading and uninterrupted video chat at the same time.

 

 Tenda Nova MW6 comes equipped with Beamforming Technology which helps in focusing transmit power onto wireless devices for better signal strength. Both the WiFi systems can be accessed with Smart Tenda WiFi application that allows one to have easy access to the device and also blocking any unauthorized users with a single tap. They also support Parental Control to help parents with the internet safely while kids are accessing the internet and Guest Network to protect personal privacy as well.

 

New-look Mahindra Thar automatic variant confirmed

Ampere launches Magnus Pro electric scooter for Rs 73,990

Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro full specs and image leaked ahead of launch on June 19

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 key details leaked online

Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro with 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz OLED display, Snapdragon 865 launched in India, price starts Rs 64990

Google brings Meet to Gmail on iOS and Android

Latest News from

You might like this

Tags: Tenda MW3 AC1200 Tenda Nova MW6 Tenda MW3 AC1200 launch Tenda Nova MW6 launch Tenda MW3 AC1200 features Tenda Nova MW6 features Tenda WiFi system Tenda

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 key details leaked online

Google Home speaker ‘Prince’ is reportedly in works

JBL introduces new range of Quantum gaming headsets in India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Asus Rog 3 Leak, Motorola One Fusion+ launch, Nokia 5310 price, Realme X3 update and more

Asus Rog 3 Leak, Motorola One Fusion+ launch, Nokia 5310 price, Realme X3 update and more
Nokia 5310 1st Impression

Nokia 5310 1st Impression
Say Namaste: We are here to Stay

Say Namaste: We are here to Stay
Samsung Galaxy A21s launch, Airtel bank Offer, Tecno Spark Power 2 price,

Samsung Galaxy A21s launch, Airtel bank Offer, Tecno Spark Power 2 price,
Karbonn to launch smartphones and Smart watch

Karbonn to launch smartphones and Smart watch
Karbonn phone coming soon, Jio Amazon Prime offer, Namaste App to get update, Sony TWS coming soon and more

Karbonn phone coming soon, Jio Amazon Prime offer, Namaste App to get update, Sony TWS coming soon and more

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies