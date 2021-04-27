Telegram update introduces Payments 2.0, Voice Chat scheduling and more

A new Telegram update is now bringing a bunch of new features and improvements for its Android and iOS apps.

Advertisement

Telegram is releasing a new update for its app that brings along with it Payments 2.0 for all Telegram chats, Scheduling and Mini Profiles for Voice Chats, new Telegram apps for your browser, and more. The update also includes new animations for the Android app along with other improvements.

Payment bots have been present in Telegram since 2017 and allowed users to securely pay for goods and services without leaving the app. Starting today, merchants can natively accept credit card payments in any chat, relying on 8 integrated third-party payment providers such as Stripe. Buyers can also add a tip whenever they want to show their support. Payments can now be made from any app – including desktop apps.

Telegram says that it takes no commission, and stores no payment information. Credit card information is sent directly to the payment provider and shipping information is shared with the merchant so they can send you your goods.

Advertisement

Another new feature is the scheduling of Voice chats. Admins of groups and channels can now schedule a Voice Chat for a particular date and time instead of creating one right away. This gives community members time to let their friends know and get them ready for the call.

You can now also expand profile pictures and bios to get a better idea of who you're chatting with – without leaving the voice chat window. This feature is called Mini Profiles for Voice Chats. You can also change your profile picture and edit your bio without leaving the chat.

Telegram is now adding two new, fully-featured Telegram web apps – both supporting animated stickers, dark mode, chat folders and more. With the new web versions you can get instant access to your chats on any device – desktop or mobile.

Photos and videos can now be expanded directly from the chat – simply pinch to zoom in right away, without tapping to open the media viewer. With an improved media player, when watching a video from the media player on iOS, press and hold the + or - 15s buttons to fast-forward and rewind. On Android press and hold on the right or left side of the screen to do the same, and double-tap to jump 10 seconds in either direction. The Android app is also getting new animations for a more smoother and dynamic experience.