Telegram update brings read receipts in groups, new chat themes and more

Telegram has released a new version 8.0.1 update for its app which introduces different themes for individual chats, interactive emojis with full-screen effects, read receipts in small groups and more. The new themes can be applied in individual chats and can also follow day or night mode.

Telegram 8.0.1 update features

Telegram has created 8 new themes that you can apply to specific private chats. Each of the new themes features colourful gradient message bubbles, animated backgrounds and unique background patterns. Both you and the contact you are chatting with can choose the theme for both sides. This makes any conversation easy to recognize. This way you can set different themes for chats with co-workers and family members, to prevent sending wrong messages to a contact.

Each theme comes with a day and night version and will follow your app’s night mode settings. Furthermore, one can now tap on a specific set of animated emojis to unleash a full-screen effect. If both you and your chat partner have the chat open, the animations and vibrations play simultaneously on your devices.

A big change brought today by Telegram is Read Receipts for groups. In small groups, you can now select a message you sent to see which group members have read it. To protect users’ privacy, Telegram says that read receipts introduced in the new update are only stored for 7 days after the message was sent.

Another new feature being introduced is the ability to record live streams and video chats. Admins can start a recording from the Live Stream or Video Chat menu – with options to record Video and Audio or Only Audio. To record a video, first, choose an orientation for the final video file – Portrait or Landscape. After you finish recording or end the broadcast, the file is instantly uploaded to your Saved Messages.