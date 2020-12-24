Advertisement

Telegram to start monetising its service for business and power users

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : December 24, 2020 12:56 pm

Latest News

Telegram says that it will start monetising its service starting next year, but only for the business and power users.
Advertisement

Telegram, the cloud-based instant messenger app, has rolled out a major update comprising of multiple new features and improvements for overall user experience. 

 

These include Voice Chat for Telegram Groups, SD Card storage and new UI animation for Android version of the app, new media editor capabilities along with fast loading & better looking animated stickers. It will also launch a new feature suggestion platform to help identify potential new features and locate bugs, through user inputs and feedback.

 

Telegram voice chat

Advertisement

 

As Telegram approaches 500 million active users (globally), its founder, Pavel Durov has unveiled the strategy to drive sustained growth of the app and generate revenue from next year onwards. New features for business teams or power users will be added to the app.

 

Some of these features will require more resources and will be paid for by these premium users. The company says that regular users will be able to keep enjoying Telegram for free, forever. Telegram will introduce its own Ad Platform for public one-to-many channels that is user-friendly and respects privacy. However, private 1-to-1 chats or group chats will remain ad-free.

 

This means that those public channels that send posts as ads won't have to do that anymore as Telegram will introduce its own ad-network. These public channels are those that have thousands of members and are run by individuals or a group of them. 

 

"We are not going to sell the company like the founders of WhatsApp. The world needs Telegram to stay independent as a place where users are respected and high-quality service is ensured,” Durov wrote. 

 

“Telegram will begin to generate revenue, starting next year. We will do it in accordance with our values and the pledges we have made over the last 7 years. Thanks to our current scale, we will be able to do it in a non-intrusive way. Most users will hardly notice any change", he added. 

 

Telegram new animation

 

Talking about the recent update, Telegram introduced a new group chats feature that act as persistent conference calls that run in parallel to existing text chats. Voice Chats add a live layer of ephemeral talk to the group and can be used as informal lounges or virtual office spaces. 

 

With the new voice chat feature, users can go in and out of the open voice channel as and when they please. "While Voice Chats are not group calls, they can achieve similar goals – at the same time offering flexibility instead of old school scheduling. In larger groups, they also provide serendipitous opportunities for talking to people", Telegram wrote in a blog. 

 

Some other additional new features include Push To Talk shortcuts on Telegram Desktop apps, Sticker outlines, new animation throughout the app, ask Siri on iOS to announce incoming messages, more animated emojis and a better media editor. 

OnePlus 8, 8 Pro receive new Open Beta 5 update with new gaming space feature

Huawei MateBook D 15, MateBook D 14 2021 announced with Intel 11th Generation Processors

Realme X7 Pro listed on Realme India support page, hints at imminent launch

Galaxy S21 Ultra appears in FCC listing, confirms S-Pen support

OnePlus 9 Lite to be the third phone in OnePlus 9 series: Report

Huawei Enjoy 20 SE announced with Kirin 710A chipset, 16MP triple camera set up

Latest News from

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Twitter Verification is launching on January 20, 2021

Twitter is testing 'Spaces', an audio chat room for users

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Report Card 2020 OnePlus: Hits and Misses!

Report Card 2020 OnePlus: Hits and Misses!
Report Card 2020: Apple

Report Card 2020: Apple
Report card 2020: Samsung

Report card 2020: Samsung
Nokia and its Promise!

Nokia and its Promise!
Nokia's Next Smartphone?

Nokia's Next Smartphone?
Google Photo Storage and other cloud services

Google Photo Storage and other cloud services

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies