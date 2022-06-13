Telegram Premium subscription is coming this month with additional features

Telegram is one of the most advanced chat applications available entirely for free for users. Some of the app’s features still remain unrivalled but it seems like the company is now planning to monetise some of the upcoming features via a premium subscription that is coming as soon as this month.

Telegram founder Pavel Durov posted on his Telegram Channel that the company is planning to build upon its already impressive list of features with additional ones that will be available for users who opt for a premium subscription. “After giving it some thought, we realized that the only way to let our most demanding fans get more while keeping our existing features free is to make those raised limits a paid option”, said Durov.

That is why, the company will introduce a subscription plan this month which allows anyone to acquire additional features, speed and resources. It will also allow users to support Telegram and join the club that receives new features first. Durov also says that all existing features will remain free, and there are plenty of new free features coming.

Moreover, even users who don’t subscribe to Telegram Premium subscription will be able to enjoy some of the premium benefits. For instance, users will be able to view extra-large documents, media and stickers sent by Premium users, or tap to add Premium reactions already pinned to a message to react in the same way.

“While our experiments with privacy-focused ads in public one-to-many channels have been more successful than we expected, I believe that Telegram should be funded primarily by its users, not advertisers. This way our users will always remain our main priority”, he added.