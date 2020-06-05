Telegram introduces in-app video editor, animated stickers and more

The brand has introduced in-app Video Editor, two-step verification, animated stickers, speaking GIFs and more.

Telegram has today announced the launch of new features to its messaging platform. The brand has introduced in-app Video Editor, two-step verification, animated stickers, speaking GIFs and more.

To start with a video editor, users can tweak videos in just two taps with dozens of parameters like saturation, brightness, etc. with a zoom-in option while drawing. Animated stickers can now be added to the photos and videos while editing which can later turn into GIFs, as well. The app has also added new speaking GIFs for user chat experience enhancement.

The company has also introduced two-step verification. Users can enable this by clicking on the Privacy and Security option in the application. Users need to set-up a new password by entering it twice followed by a password hint. With this, anyone trying to log-in from a new device that person needs to know the password, along with the OTP.

The Telegram messenger has also provided a new Cache memory management tool directly to clean-up the storage as per the user requirement. Users need to go to the settings > Data and Storage > Storage usage to see how much storage is used by the files from Telegram divided into segments like Photos, Documents, Music, Voice/ Video messages, Animated stickers and other files.

The company says that users can select from when they want to keep their previous data ranging from 3 days to forever. The feature will help only delete unassessed files which can also be re-downloaded later from the Telegram cloud. A user can also clear the local database where texts of cached messages will be compressed to save space on the internal disk.







